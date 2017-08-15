BEVERLEY OWEN MAGURIE

Beverley Owen Maguire passed away peacefully at home in Manitowaning, on Friday, August 11, 2017 at the age of 77. Dearly loved husband of Ann (nee Lewis) Maguire. Loving father of son Kelsey and daughter Miranda. Bev was born on March 11, 1940 in Mindemoya Hospital. He is survived by loving sister Colleen (nee Maguire) Moodie (Ken predeceased), sister-in-law Donna (nee Gordon) Maguire (James predeceased), Karen (nee Lockyer) Maguire (Bernard predeceased), and many nieces and nephews. He will be missed by his many animal friends. Predeceased by parents Owen and Amy (nee Leeson) Maguire, brothers John, James and Bernard. Bev was raised in Manitowaning, and worked most of his life at Maguire’s Hardware. He also served as manager of Manitoulin East Airport for 10 years. He was a skilled carpenter, and a great “fix it” man, always willing to lend a helping hand. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. Bev had a great love of reading; he enjoyed music, playing the piano and dancing, particularly waltzing. He also had a great fondness for Country Western music, especially Willie and Waylon. Service at Knox United Church, Manitowaning, Wednesday, August 16, 2017 at 11 am, followed by interment in Hilly Grove Cemetery. Lunch and fellowship will follow in Knox Hall. Donations can be made to Knox United Church or St. Paul’s Anglican Church in Bev’s memory. Record your thoughts, memories and photos at www.islandfuneralhome.ca.