Right To The Point

Swimming advisories lifted for Island beaches

MANITOULIN ISLAND—The Sudbury and District Health Unit (SDHU) has removed the swimming advisory for two beaches on Manitoulin Island.

The swimming advisory signs have been removed for Maple Ridge Sandy Beach in Kagawong and the Providence Bay Beach.

The most recent water samples taken at the beaches by the health unit are within acceptable bacteriological water quality standards for bathing beaches. As a result, the beach water quality is once again considered suitable for recreational use at these beaches.

The health unit takes routine water samples every week during the summer from 35 local beaches. For information about beach water quality, visit www.sdhu.com.

Joseph Maxwell brings home two medals

MANITOBA—Evansville athlete Joseph Maxwell has returned home with two medals, one gold and one silver, from the Canada Summer Games held in Winnipeg.

In the discus finals, held last Friday, Mr. Maxwell had already qualified for the finals with a good throw, but went back and forth with a fellow Team Ontario teammate in vying for first place in the finals. His best throw in the event was 50.18 metres, which garnered him a silver medal, finishing 20 centimetres behind his Ontario teammate.

“I was really happy with how I competed in general. I had a very consistent series,” said Mr. Maxwell.

Mr. Maxwell earned a gold medal in shotput at the games. He ended up winning the event on his last throw, 17.32 metres (a personal best mark), 10 centimetres ahead of the silver medalist.

He said he will keep in shape but is going to take a break from throwing until he starts fall practice.

Mr. Maxwell is entering his second year at the University of Tennessee, where he is studying on an athletic scholarship for track and field.