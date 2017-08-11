Gore Bay youth crowned Miss Manitoulin 2017

LITTLE CURRENT—Megan Misner of Gore Bay was crowned as Miss Manitoulin 2017 last Thursday at the kick-off to Haweater Weekend celebrations in Little Current.

“I was really surprised and excited to be named Miss Manitoulin,” said Megan. “I was very emotional. I’ve worked really hard towards becoming Miss Manitoulin and at my volunteer work around the Island. I am so pleased to get this type of platform so that I can put things that I am involved in on Manitoulin into the mainstream such as Grandma Seabrook’s House, a safe space for LGBTQ2S community members, and Haven House.”

Ms. Misner explained, “I’ve already begun planning some fundraising events for Miss Northern Ontario Families of Children with cancer.” She noted she is excited to be representing Manitoulin at the 2018 Miss North Ontario pageant in Sudbury.

“My goal is to make it out to and help at as many Island events as I can this year,” said Megan. “Former Miss Manitoulin’s Brooke Debassige and Katie Harper have been super helpful in offering me support in my new role, as has the Little Current Lions Club.”

There were a total of seven girls vying for the Miss Manitoulin crown this year, including: 17 year-old Sarah Migwans Bayer of M’Chigeeng First Nation, sponsored by Mindemoya Guardian Pharmacy; 18 year-old Michelle Campbell from Mindemoya, sponsored by Campbell Construction; 15 year-old Zoe Couillard of Kagawong, sponsored by Bare Naked Beauty, 17 year-old Delaney Madore of Gore Bay, sponsored by McQuarrie Motors; 15 year-old Olivia Ashley Manitowabi of Wikwemikong, sponsored by Your Dollar Store with More; 15 year-old Ana Migwans of M’Chigeeng First Nation, sponsored by Spirit Island Adventures and 18 year-old Megan Misner of Gore Bay, sponsored by Boarderline.

The contestants went through a tiered process to determine who would be awarded the title of Miss Manitoulin 2017, which included one-on-one interviews prior to the pageant with the judge and during the pageant; a fashion show featuring Island fashions; an evening gown competition and a talent or speech component.

This year’s judges included Katie Harper, Brooke Debassige and Crystal Madahbee.

Delaney Madore was named the first runner up, with Michelle Campbell being named second runner up and receiving the Haweater Pride award for demonstrating the most pride throughout the pageant in being from Manitoulin. Olivia Ashley Manitowabi was chosen as Miss Congeniality by this year’s contestants through a secret ballot.