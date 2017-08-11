Campbell Horticultural Society holds annual flower show

MINDEMOYA—If you love flowers, especially their amazing colours, you would no doubt love the display members of the Campbell Horticultural Society put on at their annual flower show held August 2 in the Mindemoya community centre.

With a theme of “2017 Canadian Mosaic 150” there was a tie for first place in the most points of show category, with Seija Bailey and Penny Palonen. In second place was Camille Yahnke with Terry Thompson and Dorothy Sloss finishing third and fourth overall.

The President’s Choice Award went to Camilla Yahnke for her flower arrangement in the ‘Blue Lake and Rocky Shores.’ She also took the judges choice prize with her ‘Dominion Sea to Sea to Sea,’ entry.

The People’s Choice award was won by Seija Bailey with her flower arrangement in the ‘Blue Lake and Rocky Shore,’ category.

The winner of Youth Best in Show was Claire Lubenkov, in the ‘O Canada’ flower arrangement category.

Best Dahlia award in the show was won by Carol Lang; Best Gladioli won by Wilda Campbell who also won in the best potted Tuberous Begonia category; Lynda Harper won for the best Lily; while Marie Sloss won for the best in ‘Any Other Variety.’

The award for best perennial was won by Terry Thompson, with the award for best Rose won by Seija Bailey. Penny Palonen won the prize for best Geranium, while Wilda Campbell won the prize for best African violet. Bev Webster won for Best House Plant, and she also won the award for best Outdoor Potted Plant. The prize for the best Annual was won by Seija Bailey while the best Vegetable was won by Penny Palonen.

Carol Lang, president of the Campbell Horticultural Society, explained the society was founded April 13, 1928. “Most of our meetings are held the second Tuesday of each month at 1 pm in the Spring Bay Community Centre, except our July walkabout through local gardens, the flower show in Mindemoya, the October Fall Supper and December’s Christmas pot luck in the Spring Bay Pentecostal Church.”

Membership to join the society is $10, October through September, each year. Each meeting begins with a speaker or educational gardening information, followed by refreshments then a brief business meeting is held.

The Campbell Horticultural Society donates each year to the maintenance of gardens in Spring Bay, Providence Bay, Mindemoya, Sandfield, Burpee/Mills and Monument Corners.

Meeker’s Magic Mix provided five bags of Meeker’s Magic Mix, two of which were used as the door prize for the flower show. As well, society members contributed cash and gifts to the penny table and volunteered their services and/or food items for the tea.

2017 flower show judges included judges May Mervyn and Sheila Pope.