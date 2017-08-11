OPP – Haweater Weekend’s 50th Anniversary

(LITTLE CURRENT, ON)-The Haweater Weekend Festival celebrated its 50th anniversary between August 4th and August 7th 2017. The annual festival, which occurs in Little Current, ON was once again a successful and well attended event on scenic Mantioulin Island.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) members responded to eighty-three (83) calls for service in the Little Current Detachment area over the course of the weekend. A strategic operational plan resulted in proactive police activities combined with direct patrols and enforcement efforts by Mantioulin OPP, S.A.V.E and H.S.D members. These efforts resulted in the seventeen (17) arrests including the apprehension of one (1) impaired driver. Ten (10) Criminal Code charges and thirty-five (35) Liquor License Act charges were also laid. The majority of the calls for service involved minor incidents related to noise complaints and liquor license act offences. There were no reports criminal code related incidents at any of the Haweater Festival venues.

Mantioulin OPP Detachment Commander S/Sgt. K. Webb would like extend his appreciation to all the volunteers. He said, “Our members value and are committed to the partnership between the OPP and event organizers to ensure a safe, secure and enjoyable event for everyone.”