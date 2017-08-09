Statement from the Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation on International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples

David Zimmer, Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation, issued the following statement today to mark International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples:

“There are an estimated 370 million Indigenous people living around the world, across 90 countries. Today, on International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples, we celebrate the traditions, contributions and cultural diversity of those communities, including the hundreds of thousands of First Nations, Inuit and Métis people living in Ontario.

As in many parts of the world, Indigenous people in this province have faced historic hardships and culturally-destructive colonial policies. The effects of those policies can still be felt today.

Despite this, Indigenous people have shown strength, courage and resilience, inspiring change as they fight for a more inclusive and just society.

As Ontario celebrates its 10th anniversary of having a ministry dedicated to working with Indigenous people, we are reminded that we must continue to do better to understand Indigenous experiences and perspectives, and take action to create lasting change both here in Ontario and around the world.”