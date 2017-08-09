Espanola Teen Charged With Assault & Resisting a Peace Officer

Espanola Occurrence Number: ES17001751

Occurrence Type: Assault

On July 2, 2017 at 3:00 a.m., the Espanola Police Service received a call to attend in the area of Centre Street and Wilson Street, Espanola, regarding a group of teenagers fighting.

Upon arrival, police learned that a 46-year old male traveling through the area in his vehicle had stopped to confront the group about an earlier incident with his wife, when he was struck on the head from behind while exiting his vehicle. The male victim was knocked to the ground, and sustained injuries to his head and face from several blows delivered by a 17-year old he identified as the aggressor.

Based on the victim’s statement, and that of an independent witness who saw the incident from across the street, police arrested the 17-year old, who was found to be intoxicated. While in custody at the police station, the male resisted the officer’s attempts to lodge him in the cells, and in addition to being charged with one count of assault, he was also charged with resisting a peace officer. He will appear in Youth Court in Espanola on August 21, 2017, to answer to his charges

The victim sustained minor bruising as a result of the assault.