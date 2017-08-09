Espanola Resident Charged With Uttering A Threat To Cause Death

Espanola Occurrence Number ES17001980

Occurrence Type: Threatening / Weapons Offence

On July 24, 2017 at 2:24 p.m., a female attended at the Espanola Police Service to report being threatened by a male with a knife, near the RBC bank on Tudhope Street. The female reported that while walking with her boyfriend in the area, a male that they knew from previous involvement emerged from behind a building, and pulled up his t-shirt revealing a black handled knife concealed in his waistband. The male grabbed the handle of the knife, lifted it slightly showing the blade, and rocked it back and forth in his waistband yelling at her to “get back.” The female, who had separated from her boyfriend momentarily, ran to him, then to the police station to report the incident. The male suspect ran and hid in some bushes near the RBC Bank, and was discovered in that area by police. The knife was not immediately located as the male suspect had discarded it prior to police arrival, but later told police where it could be recovered.

As a result of the incident, the 23-year old Espanola resident was arrested and charged with uttering a threat to cause death, carrying a concealed weapon, and possession weapons for a dangerous purpose. He appeared in Sudbury Bail Court on July 25, 2017, to answer to his charges.