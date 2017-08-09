5 Male Youths Charged With Theft / Mischief to Property

Espanola Occurrence Numbers: ES17001830/1848/1869/1906/1966

Occurrence Type: Theft / Mischief to Property

On July 13, 2017, the Espanola Police Service reported that they were seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the individual(s) responsible for a series of break and enters, thefts, and mischiefs that occurred at the Rainbow Concrete Plant on Mead Blvd., Espanola.

The incidents, occurring in the first three weeks of July, resulted in thousands of dollars in damage to the building, and heavy equipment on the property, and the theft of the outdoor camera system that was placed on the property as a deterrent against these crimes. As a result of CCTV footage recorded prior to the theft of the cameras, and the ensuing police investigation, the Espanola Police identified and charged 5 male youths ranging in age between 13 years-old and 16-years old, and are seeking to charge a sixth youth in the coming weeks. The five youths are currently charged with theft under $5000.00, and mischief over $5000.00, and will appear in Espanola Youth Court on September 18, 2017, to answer to their charges.

Police recovered several of the outdoor cameras that were taken.