28-Year Old Charged With Impaired Care & Control

Espanola Occurrence Number ES17002084

Occurrence Type: Impaired Care and Control

On August 5, 2017 at 7:15 p.m., the Espanola Police Service received a report that a vehicle was in the ditch on Bass Lake Road, Espanola, and that the citizen who reported it, could smell alcohol on the female driver, when he stopped to provide assistance.

Upon police arrival, officers noted that the vehicle had lost control on the gravel portion of the roadway, as evident by the skid marks, which showed that the vehicle was swerving prior to entering the ditch. While conversing with officers, the female driver displayed signs of alcohol consumption, and when she provided a sample of her breath into the approved screening device, she registered a Fail. The female was arrested for care and control of a motor vehicle while impaired, and transported to the police station where subsequent breath tests provided two readings of 140 mgs and 130 mgs of alcohol per 100 milliliters of blood.

As a result of being in the care or control of a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, the 28-year old Birch Island resident was charged with care and control while impaired, and care and control with over 80 mgs. She will appear in Espanola Court on September 18, 2017, to answer to her charges.

Pursuant to statute, her driver’s licence was suspended for a period of 90-days, and her vehicle impounded for 7-days.