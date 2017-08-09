21-Year Old Female Charged with Theft Under $5,000

Espanola Occurrence Numbers: ES17001989

Occurrence Type: Shoplifting

On July 25, 2017 at 4:15 p.m., the Espanola Police Service received a complaint from a local grocery store advising that a female had been caught shoplifting a $7.00 item from the store.

Upon police arrival, the officer determined that the detention of the 21-year old female from Birch Island for theft was lawful, and subsequently charged her with theft under $5000.00. She will appear in Espanola Court on September 18, 2017 to answer to her charges