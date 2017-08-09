19-year Old Male Charged With Criminal Harassment, and Uttering Threats

Espanola Occurrence Number: ES17001792

Occurrence Type: Criminal Harassment

On July 15, 2017, a 19-year old male from Espanola was charged with criminal harassment, and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm to his former girlfriend.

The Espanola Police Service entered into a criminal investigation on July 5, 2017, involving the alleged conduct, after receiving a third party complaint from a citizen who was concerned about the female’s safety. Following the investigation, police identified that the male’s behaviour, which included following his ex-girlfriend from place to place, and threatening to run her off the road in his vehicle, including one reported incident where he swerved his vehicle towards her when they met on the roadway, provided the reasonable grounds to lay the charges. He will appear in Espanola Court on August 21, 2017, to answer to his charges.