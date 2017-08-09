Espanola Occurrences: ES17002060

Occurrence Type: Theft

On August 2, 2017 at 7:12 p.m., the Espanola Police Service received a complaint from a young person, reporting that his longboard (skateboard) was stolen from outside of the Tony’s Variety Store on Mead Blvd., where it left while going inside.

While enroute to take the complaint, the dispatched officer, who was familiar with the young person and his longboard, observed the item being carried by a male on an adjacent street. The male tried to tell the officer that he’d found the longboard at the municipal ball fields; however, the officer knew it to belong to the young complainant, and arrested and charged the 18-year old Espanola resident with one count of possession of property obtained by crime. He will appear in Espanola Court on September 21, 2017, to answer to his charges.

The longboard was returned to its rightful owner.