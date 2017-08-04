Rogerson and Lefebvre team win MICC men’s championship

GORDON—The Manitoulin Island Country Club (MICC) crowned new men’s open tournament champions.

The team of Craig Rogerson and Dan Lefebvre, of Sudbury, carded a 14 under par overall score of 130 (61-69) in the 36 hole tournament to take the championship. The father-son team of Warren and Justice Corbiere finished second overall in the championship flight with a score of 135 (69-66).

“Before we hand out the prizes I want to thank everyone for showing up and playing this weekend,” Dan Marois, a member of the MICC board, said at the award presentations. “I would also like to thank the grounds crew for having the course in great shape, and Myrna Thomas and her kitchen staff for the meals and hospitality. And a thank you to all our volunteers for helping out this weekend.”

In the second flight Mike and Kelly Abottossaway finished first followed by Bob O’Brien and Crew.

The third flight saw the team of Abby and Dustin Debassige taking first place followed by Marcel LeClair and Gord Reid. In the fourth flight Dave Carr and Jack Clark finished in first place with Paul Bourcier and Tyler Larabee, second.

On Sunday the prize for closest to the pin on number two was won by Darren Lutz, and John Garrett on the fourth hole. The longest drive prize was won by Troy Chatwell.

On Saturday, the closest to the hole prize on number two was won by Hunter Abattossoway, while the closest to the hole on n the fourth hole was won by Peter Fletcher. Longest drive went to Arron Assinewai.

There were a total of 96 players (48 two man teams) in the tournament which ran Saturday and Sunday.

There were several hole in one prizes up for grabs in the tournament including a $10,000 shopping spree at Pat Noble Lumber, a 2017 Chev sponsored by McQuarrie Motors, and $10,000 in cash sponsored by MICC staff.