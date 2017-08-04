Pearson exhibit ‘terrific,’ says Canadian Museum of History CEO

KAGAWONG—Mark O’Neill, the chief executive officer of the Canadian Museum of History and the Canadian War Museum in Ottawa, travelled to Manitoulin Island last week to visit the Old Mill Heritage Centre Museum and its representatives. And he was obviously very impressed with the Old Mill Heritage Centre Museum display of former Canada Prime Minster Lester B. Pearson office.

“It’s a terrific display, a wonderful recreation of Prime Minister Pearson’s office, and other artifacts,” stated Mr. O’Neill. He said visiting a display like this, “provides a visitor more of a personal connection to Mr. Pearson.”

“And it is especially significant that during Canada’s 150th birthday that Mr. Pearson should be recognized like this. Mr. Pearson was the Prime Minister that presided over the centennial anniversary of Canada,” said Mr. O’Neill.

Mr. O’Neill also pointed out “Mr. Pearson opened up the war museum in 1967 in Ottawa. There is a real significance to his, being a world war veteran opening this museum. He was a great Canadian soldier and a great Canadian veterans.”

At a formal presentation, Rick Nelson, curator of the Old Mill Heritage Museum, stated, “we are absolutely delighted to have Mark O’Neill here this afternoon. He is the CEO of the Canadian Museum of History and the Canadian War Museum. He has travelled from Ottawa to be with us here today.”

“If it wasn’t for Mark we wouldn’t have the Lester B. Pearson office exhibit here at the museum,” said Mr. Nelson. “When talking to Mr. Pearson’s granddaughter she said you should get some of my grandfathers stuff from the museum; and she said I know somebody that would be able to help you out,” he said in introducing Mr. O’Neill.

“This is a great exhibition,” stated Mr. O’Neill. “It is very well done, and something the museum should be proud of.” He pointed out Guy Berthiaume, head of the Library and Archives Canada was also instrumental in providing his support to the Old Mill Museum to get the Pearson exhibits for their display. “He also feels it is important to share history and heritage.”

Mr. O’Neill then presented the autographed portrait of Mr. Pearson to the museum, explaining, “this portrait belonged to a good friend of mine, who passed on.”

“Thank you, this is excellent,” stated Billings Mayor Austin Hunt on accepting the gift.

“This portrait will be an excellent addition to our exhibit,” stated Mr. Nelson.

Dianne Fraser, chair of the Old Mill Heritage Museum Board, then presented Mr. O’Neill a framed picture of Senator Farquhar and Lester B. Pearson (with Mayor Hunt in the photograph as well) on a trip Mr. Pearson had made to Providence Bay. “And we have provided a few other items from Manitoulin Island to present to you,” she said.

“This is marvelous, thank you very much,” said Mr. O’Neill.

Mr. O’Neill is president and CEO of the federal Crown corporation that operates the Canadian Museum of History and the Canadian War Museum, Canada’s national museums of human and military history. The corporation also operates the Canadian Children’s Museum, the Virtual Museum of New France and the Virtual Museum of Canada. It is Canada’s largest and most visited cultural institution and one of its oldest, with roots stretching back to 1852.

Mr. O’Neill has led the museums since June 2011, when he was appointed President and CEO of the Canadian Museum of Civilization Corporation. The corporation and its flagship museum were renamed the Canadian Museum of History in December 2013, reflecting a shift in their legislated mandate. Mr. O’Neill has since led the institution’s historic transformation.

Under his leadership, the museums have placed new emphasis on telling the comprehensive story of Canada and its people from ancient times to the present day. As well, the museums have expanded their public engagement and outreach activities throughout the country, fostered new collaborations and partnerships within Canada’s cultural sector, and secured greater sponsor and donor support from Canada’s corporate and philanthropic communities.

A native of Toronto, Mr. O’Neill grew up in Ottawa and attended Carleton University, where he studied political science and Canadian studies. He is a community volunteer and was presented with the Mayor’s City Builder Award in 2013 for his outstanding community service and public advocacy leading to the implementation of the 911 emergency phone number, advanced care paramedic system and the adoption of mandatory CPR training in local schools in Ottawa. In 2012, he received the Diamond Jubilee Medal for his commitment to the Friends of the Canadian War Museum.