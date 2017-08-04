OPP was not involved in new detachment decision process, says Manitoulin staff sergeant

MINDEMOYA—The Manitoulin OPP detachment commander informed the Manitoulin Community Policing Advisory Council (CPAC) that it was the province’s decision as to where the new OPP building was to be built on Manitoulin Island. He laid the responsibility on a lack of communication on the part of the province for concerns being raised by, among others, Assiginack council.

“I really think the root of the concern is a lack of communication from the province on where the new Island OPP building location will be,” stated Staff Sergeant Kevin Webb during a CPAC meeting last week. “Through the modernization process, the need for new OPP buildings, where current buildings have outlived their efficiency and adequacy, were looked at by the province. Manitoulin Island was selected as one of nine places in the province that would have a new building constructed.”

“Once this was identified, it was the province through Infrastructure Ontario (IO) that identified where the new buildings would be located, based on priorities of the OPP, availability of property etc.,” said Staff Sergeant Webb. He pointed out the actual location selected for each of the nine new buildings was carried out by IO and the province.

This issue was raised at the meeting as the CPAC members discussed comments made by Assiginack council recently on where the new OPP building would be located, how much part the OPP, specifically the local OPP, had in determining the new location (which is set for Little Current) and staffing concerns.

Hugh Moggy, an Assiginack township councillor stated, “I was disappointed with council’s position and Assiginack councils’ demands more details from OPP on staffing concerns and plans for current detachment offices. The biggest concerns were raised by two councillors who have been members of this committee. And they thought I would have the answers, which I don’t, and you (Mr. Webb) don’t either.”

Mr. Moggy was referring to a story in the July 5 edition of The Manitoulin Expositor. A motion was passed by council on this issue after concerns were raised about a lack of communication between the OPP regarding the new Little Current detachment and the fate of the old offices.

Mr. Moggy noted as well, “there was a rumour brought up at the meeting that the (local) OPP had only one staff member on duty on a particular night.”

Once it was determined that a new OPP building needed to be constructed on Manitoulin, Staff Sergeant Webb noted that he was involved in providing, information on the officers needs with a new building and what it might look like. “But I, we, were not involved in the final decision as to where the building would be located. That was determined by the province.”

“So, are you saying Infrastructure Ontario decided where the buildings are going?” asked Mr. Parker.

“Yes,” said Staff Sergeant Webb. “They carried out the research and the properties that were to be looked at. I had no input on where the building is going. I probably heard the final decision through the rumour mill just like you. I read the official announcement the day before you (municipalities) knew.”

Staff Sergeant Webb indicated, “we have four present detachment facilities on the Island. No decision has been made on their future. But this process will involve more community involvement and I will be involved in that. There will be no decision made, for instance, that all four detachments are being closed tomorrow.”

Staff Sergeant Webb noted that for those detachments that are possibly closed, “there are other options that can be looked at to provide police visibility. For instance we could look at having storefront presence in the communities.”

“But I can confirm that there definitely have been no firm decisions made on the detachment offices,” said Staff Sergeant Webb. “As for service delivery we are going to continue as we always have on being in identified areas that need to be covered at all times.” He explained, “there are times when officers report to the office detachment for one-two hours and then are on the road the rest of their shift. And, for instance, there may be times when no one for example is in the Little Current office and we might have two report in Gore Bay.”

“Is there any time there is only one officer on duty on the Island?” asked Mr. Moggy.

“No, there are times when our schedule says there is only one, but in these cases we bring in officers from our other offices. Officer safety as well as public safety is key for us. And, for instance, if we only have two people on duty they are assigned to one car and, if need arises, we bring more people in.”

“But we can’t be everywhere,” said Staff Sergeant Webb. “One of the unique things about Manitoulin is that we have three different police services (UCCM Police and Wikwemikong Police Services) and we work well with the constables and sergeant of each. When a call comes in at M’Chigeeng, and one of our officers is closest, we get there and take care of the incident until they arrive. We work together.”

“We share resources and have a partnership with the UCCM and Wiky Police Services that is very much valued,” said Staff Sergeant Webb.

“I’m filling in for Dale Scott tonight, but the only communication I remember our municipality receiving (on the new building) was attending a meeting in Little Current,” said Richard Stephens. “We were told an announcement was going to be made. After that we heard nothing until the announcement was made as to where the building was going to be built. We had no chance to provide input.” He noted as well, we (Central Manitoulin) made a submission for the new building to be located here, but never even heard back from the province.”

“If anyone of you have concerns it would be worth making a call to Cary Mignault (of IO) and Peter Leon of the OPP on your questions as to why no local input was provided,” said Staff Sergeant Webb.

“The province needs to communicate with the municipalities affected and our members. I’ve delivered that message at every meeting I’ve had with my region,” said Staff Sergeant Webb.

Mr. Parker said with the Manitoulin OPP having amalgamated with the Espanola detachment, “Little Current is 25 minutes away from Billings in our case and two hours from Meldrum Bay. There is a concern from a lot of people that the new building should have been central and with the two detachments being so close together.”