Municipal Association supports Manitoulin transportation initiative

GORDON-BARRIE ISLAND—The Manitoulin Municipal Association (MMA) has indicated its support for the development of a Manitoulin Island-wide transportation cooperative initiative.

“There is a great need for additional transportation services on the Island—especially in the summer,” stated Hugh Moggy, at an MMA meeting held recently in Gordon/Barrie Island. He explained, “I know when I served as a volunteer on the Chi-Cheemaun everyone wanted to know if there was transportation to take them on a two-three hour tour of Manitoulin. Of course the first thing I did was make them aware how big the Island is.”

“As our population gets older, on average, there is more need for transportation services, for instance in getting from Manitowaning to a doctor’s appointment in Little Current,” said Mr. Moggy. “I would support the initiative.”

Maureen Strickland of the Ontario Cooperative Association and Guy Dumas, vocational rehabilitation specialist for Manitoulin Island with the March of Dimes Canada, met with the MMA at a meeting in July.

Ms. Strickland explained, “the March of Dimes had approached me on looking at a way to address transportation issues on the Island. They are the champions of this initiative,” she said, noting a steering committee including the March of Dimes, LAMBAC, Angel Bus, Great Spirit Circle Trail, Contact North and others are working together to build support on the Island to the proposal. Once this is in place, then a business feasibility study would be explored.

She pointed out Mr. Dumas has made a presentation to the United Chiefs and Councils of M’nidoo M’nising (UCCMM) garnering support for the idea and will be approaching the Wikwemikong Unceded Indian Reserve for support-at the end of August.”

Mr. Dumas pointed out he and his wife moved to Wiikwemkoong about a year and a half ago. “The March of Dimes was looking for an agent on Manitoulin Island for this project.”

“One of the issues they asked me to look into and help address was transportation issues on Manitoulin,” Mr. Dumas told the meeting. “I found there are a lot of interesting challenges on the Island.”

Mr. Dumas noted the first document he has researched concerning transportation issues on Manitoulin was a study carried out in 1952 by the government that looked at having a program developed on the Island.

“Here we are in 2017 and we are still having the same challenges. We are not the first organization to raise this issue, several organizations and companies have done the same. But nothing concrete has ever been able to get off the ground, even with all the stakeholders at the table.”

The original core group has met a couple of times and the meetings held so far have been open to all agencies, said Mr. Dumas. “About 10 people showed up for the first meeting to begin discussions. “Every local agency, company or organization has a client, employee or student on hand where transportation is needed,” Mr. Dumas told the meeting.

Mr. Dumas explained, “the purpose of our being here tonight is to describe the situation and the problems the Island has in accessible transportation. This is an initiative being driven by organizations in your community and we have the opportunity to cooperatively come up with a solution. There are about 13,500 plus full-time residents on the Island and the population doubles in the summer.”

“We can facilitate this as a group—to look at solutions,” said Mr. Dumas. “The March of Dimes is bringing the problem to the forefront. If improvements are made it can bring more people to the Island and boost the economy as it would bring people closer to your doors, businesses and services.”

This type of collective-cooperative approach to the transportation issue is in place and has proven successful in other areas, Mr. Dumas told the meeting. He pointed out as an example one of the challenges with the lack of transportation on the Island hampers some people in finding and accessing employment, some students of Cambrian College and Kenjgewin Teg Educational Institute, Ontario Works and ODSP clients. “Our school has satellite education centres, but some students can’t attend class regularly because of a lack of transportation,” he explained. “In each community it is difficult for some people to get to appointments and, for instance, local residents and seasonal visitors getting to events that municipalities and First Nations are putting on.”

Mr. Dumas stressed, “we also recognize that in no way do we want to take away from businesses already provided some form of transportation on the Island now. We don’t want to squeeze anyone out. But there is a gap. For instance, there are a number of taxis on the Island and we will be inviting these companies to our next meeting. We would love to be able to work with them as well on a solution.”

“We have formed an initial team to look at addressing this issue Island-wide,” said Mr. Dumas. “The meetings are open to everyone and we will be holding another information session in September. We are taking baby steps on this process to try and get all those people that should come forward.”

Ms. Dumas noted that the co-operative group has formed a tentative terms of reference and that there will be seed money required down the line. “We have set a tentative budget at $51,000 that would cover us to the business planning stage and which we hope to access through funding,” said Mr. Dumas. “We are not asking for money from municipalities or First Nations, we are just asking for your support on, and to go forward, with the project,” continued Mr. Dumas.

Ken Noland, chair of the MMA, noted that support for the proposal could be sought by all Island municipalities and he said the MMA members would appreciate being advised of future meetings of the core group.

Later in the meeting the MMA members discussed support for the initiative. “They are not asking for any money, and I would support the initiative,” said Brian Parker.

“I would support the initiative as well,” said Al MacNevin.

The MMA passed a motion supporting the cooperative transportation initiative.