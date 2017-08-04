MPP Mantha expresses frustration on province’s hydro system

ELLIOT LAKE—Algoma-Manitoulin MPP Michael Mantha expressed his frustrations and concerns with the current Ontario Hydro situation. He issued a letter last week, in response to concerns raised by an Elliot Lake resident concerning the privatization of Ontario’s hydro system, and soaring hydro bills.

In his letter dated July 27, 2017 to Keith H. Moyer, the MPP states, “thank you for your letter, and your efforts to raise awareness about this situation. As a lifelong Northerner, an Ontarian and an MPP, I am just as frustrated as you to see the mess the Wynne Liberals and the Conservatives have made of the province’s hydro system. I know my constituents, neighbours, friends and family are all struggling with climbing hydro bills, and a government that just doesn’t get it.”

“When you look to other provinces east and west, you really ask yourself as an Ontario, what the heck happened here at home? How did we end up paying so much more?,” said Mr. Mantha.

Mr. Mantha said, “the Conservatives started the privatization that has gotten us into this mess, and the Liberal governments have been happy to continue the sell-off of our public assets. Kathleen Wynne’s move to sell off most of Hydro One is a broken promise-and one that we, Ontario families, are paying for.”

“Instead of a hydro system that puts the needs of Ontarians first, we now have a hydro system that cares only about private profit and corporate shareholders,” continued Mr. Mantha. “The fact that Kathleen Wynne is getting Ontario back into the coal business in America shows just how profit hungry our hydro system has become, and how hypocritical the premier is when it comes to doing the right thing.”

“The reality is, to fix this mess, Ontario needs to get back to a hydro system that puts the people of Ontario first,” said Mr. Mantha. “And that means public ownership.” He went on to note “But, that can’t happen until the next election.”