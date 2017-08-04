MPP Mantha applauds government helping First Nations in crisis

ALGOMA-MANITOULIN—Algoma-Manitoulin MPP Michael Mantha applauds the federal Liberal government’s move to help First Nations in crisis on the Pikangikum First Nation, but says other First Nations communities in Ontario are also in a state of emergency.

Mr. Mantha, Ontario NDP critic for Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation, issued the followed statement following the announcement by the ministers of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation, Health and Long-Term Care and Children and Youth Services regarding the hiring of mental health counsellors on the Pikangikum First Nation.

“Mental health care is health care, and for too long, Indigenous communities haven’t had appropriate access to either,” said Mr. Mantha. “(Last) week’s announcement regarding more counsellor resources for Pikangikum First Nations is welcome—we’re hopeful that individuals will finally receive the help they need, that they’ve waited too long for.”