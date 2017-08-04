Local golfers notch aces at Country Club

GORDON—Monday seems to a lucky day at the Manitoulin Island Country Club (MICC), if you are looking to notch a hole in one on the golf course.

Recently, two golfers notched aces on the course.

On July 10, Joe Williams of Gore Bay notched his first ever ‘ace’ on the second hole, from the white tees, which measures a distance of 125 yards.

Mr. Williams told the Recorder “the shot took one bounce on the green and rolled in.”

Then a week later, on July 17, Ross Walten, a seasonal resident of Manitoulin, notched his first ever ace from the fourth hole red tees, which is a distance of 190 yards.