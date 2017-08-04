Concerns raised at police committee over dangerous Kagawong parking

MINDEMOYA—The issue concerning the potential danger to persons with excessive parking on the highway bridge near Bridal Veil Falls in Kagawong was again brought up last week, this time at a meeting of the Manitoulin Community Police Advisory Committee.

“I had an email sent to me by one of my councillors concerning the bridge in Kagawong, who is quite concerned about the potential of someone being injured,” stated Gordon-Barrie Island Councillor Betty Noble. “The concern relates to people parking on the bridge or partially on the highway.”

“The point is somebody is going to get hurt, and so far not many people are using the (township) parking lot (located beside Dig and Doug Cedar Furniture),” said Ms. Noble.

In his email to Ms. Noble, Bill Baker, a Gordon-Barrie Island councillor, wrote, “I believe that you mentioned you have a meeting this week at which (OPP) Staff Sergeant Kevin Webb will be present. Please bring to his attention the extreme danger of somebody getting hurt or killed because of parking partially on the high way on the bridge at Bridal Veil Falls.”

“While travelling easterly this afternoon (July 22) there were five vehicles parked on the bridge with about one-third of the vehicle being on the travelled portion of the highway,” continued Councillor Baker. “An occupant of one of the vehicles opened their door wide into traffic that was travelling in a north-westerly direction causing that car to swerve out into the east bound lane directly in front of us. Fortunately, no incident occurred.”

“I fear that some child or adult is going to get harmed or wiped out in this location due to illegally parking on a travelled portion of the highway,” wrote Councillor Baker. “Please try to convince Sgt. Webb of the fatal accident waiting to happen, and that parking tickets should be handed out to the drivers of these cars in an effort to get parked cars off the bridge. No warning should be needed as there are ‘no parking’ signs already in place. Perhaps the municipality could erect larger signs setting out that the new parking lot is the parking for Bridal Veil Falls visitors. The small green municipal parking signs obviously do not give enough direction to the visitors.”

Staff Sergeant Webb noted that at a previous CPAC meeting he had suggested that putting orange cones out every day at the areas where no parking is allowed may deter people from parking in these areas.

Billings Councillor Brian Parker noted that the township has been in contact with the Ministry of Transportation over the past few years. The MTO put up parking signs just this year, but advised against the township putting up Bridal Veil parking signs (for the municipal parking lot) on the highway as it would create a liability for the township if someone gets hit by a car while walking down the side of the road.

“And they have advised us that the OPP are responsible for the enforcement of the parking between the no parking signs,” Councillor Parker told the meeting. “They are suggesting the OPP undertake foot patrols and those caught should be charged right away (for parking illegally).”

“The reality of the situation is charging three or four people will end up not meaning anything,” stated OPP Staff Sergeant Kevin Webb, “as more drivers will come in five minutes later and take their place once an officer has left.” However, he said he would be willing to meet with township clerk Kathy McDonald, council and the township bylaw enforcement officer (as well as the MTO) to discuss further what can be done about the parking situation.