Providence Bay News and Notes

The community would like to thank everyone for helping with the watering and weeding of our community gardens. If it weren’t for our caring community members, our gardens wouldn’t be as beautiful as they are. If you notice that the rain barrels are getting low at the Welcome to Providence Bay sign, please let us know by emailing us or give us a call. Thank you again.

Now that summer is finally upon us, the beach and boardwalk have been delightfully busy with sun lovers enjoying swimming, the playground, fitness equipment, Discovery Centre and lots of ice cream or some are just lazing around on our beautiful reclaimed sandy shores.

Last week’s euchre scores are as follows: First, Marlaine and Marg with 88; second was Lois and Barb with 80; third was Betty Jean, Ronnie, Reta and Eva with 77; low was Linda and Brenda with 46. The lone hands with seven each went to Marcel, Deanie, Marlaine and Marg. The next tournament will be held on the last Tuesday in August.

Belated birthday wishes go out to Gary McFarlane who celebrated in style with lots of family and friends at the curling club on July 22, and what a turn out it was, there must have been over 30 people there wishing Gary a happy 80th.

Congratulations go out to Leah (nee McAllister) and Jason McMurray who had gorgeous weather for their beautiful garden wedding on Saturday, July 29. The Providence Bay War Memorial Arena was certainly hopping with lots of campers filled with friends and family enjoying the lovely dinner and reception with over 240 people. All the best to the new bride and groom!

The Summer Concert Series hosted by Huron Island Time Ice Cream Shop will be hosting another outdoor concert on Thursday, August 3. This week’s entertainer is Tragedy Ann. This duo has a unique quirky sound with an accordion and guitar creating a folk/blues mash up. They are returning to Providence Bay for a second performance. Come on out for a fantastic time.

Don’t forget the Curling Club Breakfast this Thursday, August 3. It begins at 7 until 9:30 am. Not only a good price but great food, wonderful people and don’t forget it’s all for the good cause of the upkeep of a valuable asset to our community.

Happy 16th anniversary goes out to Amy and John David Wright on Friday, August 4.

This weekend is the Civic long weekend for most so be prepared for lots of people visiting our community.

Mark your calendar: The Rib and Corn Fest is back! Saturday, August 26.

