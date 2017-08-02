An MPP’s response to a call for action letter

An NDP government would fix all that ails Hydro One

EDITOR’S NOTE: The following is a response to an open letter to Algoma-Manitoulin MPP Michael Mantha that appeared in last week’s Expositor (‘Open letter on Hydro One,’ July 26, page 4).

Dear Mr. Moyer:

Thank you for your letter, and your efforts to raise awareness about this situation. As a lifelong Northerner, an Ontarian, and an MPP, I am just as frustrated as you to see the mess the Wynne Liberals and the Conservatives have made of the province’s hydro system. I know my constituents, neighbours, friends and family are all struggling with climbing hydro bills, and a government that just doesn’t get it.

When you look to other provinces east and west, you really ask yourself as an Ontarian, what the heck happened here at home? How did we end up paying so much more?

The Conservatives started the privatization that has gotten us into this mess, and the Liberal governments have been happy to continue the sell-off of our public assets. Kathleen Wynne’s move to sell off most of Hydro One is a broken promise—and one that we, Ontario families, are paying for.

Instead of a hydro system that puts the needs of Ontarians first, we now have a hydro system that cares only about private profit and corporate shareholders. The fact that Kathleen Wynne is getting Ontario back into the coal business in America shows just how profit hungry our hydro system has become, and how hypocritical the premier is when it comes to doing the right thing.

The reality is, to fix this mess, Ontario needs to get back to a hydro system that puts the people of Ontario first. And that means public ownership. A New Democratic government would reverse the sell-off of Hydro One, get rid of the unfair delivery costs, end time of use premiums and stop selling our electricity at a loss. We’d put hydro back in public hands so that we have more control over the prices, once again.

But that can’t happen until the next election.

Until then, all Ontarians – including MPPs who know the sell-off of Hydro One is a mistake – need to make our voices heard, by writing to Hydro One, the Ontario Energy Board, and Kathleen Wynne to let them know that the people of Ontario need to come first – and that we simply can’t take any more of Wynne’s rate hikes. More people need to take the time to write letters, make phone calls, and make their voices heard like you do, Mr. Moyer. If we can all work together, we can stop the damage Kathleen Wynne and the Conservatives have done to this province, and we can start building a better future, for us, and for the generations to come.

Sincerely,

Michael Mantha

MPP Algoma-Manitoulin