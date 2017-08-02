Manitoulin Physio Centre welcomes two new physiotherapists to the team

M’CHIGEENG—The Manitoulin Physio Centre is pleased to welcome two new members to its team: physiotherapists Katelyn Glena, who joined the practice in April, and Shanjd Hasan, who is finishing his internship with the Manitoulin Physio Centre and will be joining the practice in the fall.

“When we recruit we look for individuals that are at the top of their class,” said Manitoulin Physio Centre co-owner Derek Debassige, who owns the practice with his wife Joanna Rosenbaum. “We are celebrating 10 years this year of continued growth and are happy to welcome Katelyn and Shanja to the team—both are not only top of their class, but have hit the ground running. Katelyn has been doing extremely well and has taken on a full caseload. Shanja is also doing well and we are looking forward to him joining us in the fall.”

Ms. Glena and Mr. Hasan met at McMaster University and have decided to make Manitoulin their home, both working at the Manitoulin Physio Centre.

“Katelyn got the job here and I came up to visit,” explained Mr. Hasan of what first brought him to Manitoulin. “I was sold after my second visit—Manitoulin is a pretty amazing place.”

Mr. Hasan did his undergrad at the University of Toronto and his Masters at Western University.

“We are renting a house on Lake Mindemoya and have really been enjoying the Island,” said Mr. Hasan. “We have hiked the Cup and Saucer Trail and are enjoy the lake. I’m from Toronto, so it has been nice having backyard bonfires.”

Mr. Hasan said he has also been enjoying his work at the clinic. “This clinic has every aspect of physio—homecare, clinic, pediatrics—in the city a clinic would focus on only one. Here I get to work in all the areas, which is an amazing experience.”

“I found out about the Manitoulin Physio Centre while working on a business project in school,” said Ms. Glena. “I wanted to do something similar to this clinic, and this is the only one that came up. I also had a clinical instructor who is a friend of Derek’s and when a job became available, he encouraged me to apply.”

“I love the variety here,” said Ms. Glena of the Manitoulin Physio Centre. “I go to Wiikwemkoong one day a week and I also have the opportunity to do school health, which helps keep you updated on all aspects of physio. It has been great as a new graduate—having Derek as a mentor and getting to practice all elements of physio. He has also been teaching us about the medicine wheel.”

Ms. Glena said she has also been enjoying exploring Manitoulin with Mr. Hasan.

“We are having fun on Lake Mindemoya—I got a kayak for my birthday—and we have been fishing,” she shared. “I’m also looking forward to trying a hawberry.”

The Manitoulin Physio Centre will be growing further this fall, starting construction of a new facility in M’Chigeeng on Highway 551 next to Finn’s Gas Bar and Convenience.

“The new facility will be 32,000 sq/feet, three times our current size,” said Mr. Debassige. “We are also looking for a fourth physiotherapist to join our team and another massage therapist.”

For more information about the Manitoulin Physio Centre, visit www.manitoulinphysiocentre.ca or call 705-377-6244.

