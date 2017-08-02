Man still at large following Tuesday police chase

Police say there is no concern to the public

MANITOULIN—The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are actively seeking a male individual following an altercation with officers yesterday on Highway 6 near Birch Island. The event led to a brief police pursuit.

Manitoulin OPP Detachment Commander Staff Sgt. Kevin Webb told The Expositor that yesterday afternoon (Tuesday, August 1) an unmarked cruiser had pulled an individual over on Highway 6, near Wolfie’s Store. The man was of interest to police, the staff sergeant said, and was part of an ongoing police investigation.

After the vehicle was pulled over, an altercation between the accused and the officers occurred followed by the male fleeing the scene.

One eyewitness report states that one of the officers was seen being flung to the ground by the accused before the car sped away in the direction of Little Current.

The staff sergeant told this newspaper that the police began a pursuit of the male, but called it off due to public safety concerns. The man is still at large.

“We want the public to know that there are no safety concerns to the public,” Staff Sgt. Webb stressed.