STEPHEN JAMES FOX WAASESHKANG OTTER CLAN

September 4, 1958 – July 24, 2017

Loving husband of 37 years to Monica (Eshkakogan) Fox. Dear loving father of Jodi (Ron), Alex (Leslie), and Brian. Proud Papa of Francesca, Natalia and Vada. Loving son and son-in-law of Paul and Margaret (McLeod) Fox, Dominic and Gladys (Toulouse) Eshkakogan (all predeceased). Dear brother of Danny (Donna) of Massey, Vivian of Massey, Maurice (Lorraine of Wiky, Paul (Wendy) of Oshawa, Patti Ann of Wiky, Deirdre of Sudbury and Peter of Wiky. Dear brother-in-law of Adelard (Sandra), Eileen (Patrick), Gordon (Cathy), Alan (Yolande) and predeceased by brother-in-law Brian (Janet) and sisters-in-law Sharon and Freida. Loving godfather of Jolene Eshkakogan. Stephen’s passion for children lead him to be a teacher for 34 years and within that time he also held the position of Principal and Post-Secondary Counsellor. He was often seen playing with the young ones at recess time with a train of students clinging on making him the best conductor for their train. Stephen was very outgoing and athletic. He enjoyed playing hockey and was a runner who ran a number of marathons and races, especially the local Wiky Road Race. But his most loved passion was for his granddaughters. He loved them so much with all his heart spending time playing with them and teaching them all he knew. He also spent many days and evenings at tracks and arenas watching their sporting events. He absolutely adored Vada’s quick wit and energy. He also attended the North American Indigenous Games for Francesca only the week before passing, and also looked forward to Little NHL each year for Natalia, where he could be heard not only cheering on his granddaughters and other Wiikwemkoong athletes, but all who played/competed. He spoke of feeling simply honoured to be in the presence of such athletes and always took much pride in all children who simply gave their best in whatever they did. Arrangements entrusted with Island Funeral Home. Visitation was at Wasse Abin Jr School starting July 26, 2017 at 11 am with Funeral Services held at Holy Cross Mission in Wikwemikong on Friday, July 28, 2017 at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting monetary donations to be put towards the creation of an Educational Bursary Fund in Stephen’s memory.