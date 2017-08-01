Reta Elizabeth Mae Vanhorn, a resident of Tehkummah, died peacefully on Thursday, July 27, 2017 at the age of 78. Born to Ethel (nee Case) and Albert Vanhorn, in Tehkummah on January 21, 1939. Predeceased by husband Harvey Dick. Loving mother of Doug LeBrocq (Bonnie), Philip LeBrocq (Cynthia), Cassandra Vanhorn. Proud grandmother of Bedahbin, Jordan, Peyton. Step grandmother of Denise (Callaghan) (Chris), Jeanette Lytle, Leeann Bell (Kris), and great-grandmother of Andrew, Michael, Nicholas, Brittany, Ryan, Trent, Skylar, Noah and great-great-grandmother of Aubrey. Dear sister of Reginald and Patricia Vanhorn.