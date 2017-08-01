James Richard “Jim” McMullen passed away peacefully at the Maple View Extendicare Nursing Home on Tuesday, July 25, 2017 at the age of 81. Beloved husband of Pat for 57 years. Loving father of Mary Lynne McMullen (Nenad Tomas) and Jane Scali (Ken). Cherished grandpa of Kyle (Priscilla), Andrew (Chainee) and Kendra Scali (Dylan) and great-grandpa of Devon, Walker and Zara. Predeceased by his parents Richard and Mary Jane McMullen. Dear brother of Mildred Sprange (late Jim) and Larry McMullen (Gloria). Predeceased by his siblings Caroline Kellett (late Percy), Nora Morris (late Edward), Mina McDermid (late Max), Mary Bloetjes (late Douglas Bunting) (late Case Bloetjes), Eunice Wilson (late Jim), Leota McMullen, Helen Irwin (late Reg) and Wilfred. Son-in-law of the late Murray and the late Reta Nelson. Brother-in-law of Norma Lane (late Grant) and Lynne Uhryn (Ron). Also survived by many nieces and nephews. A graveside service was held on Friday, July 28, 2017 at the Greenwood Cemetery. Rev. Bruce McLeish officiated. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to Willowgrove United Church Memorial Fund or to the charity of your choice would be appreciated. The family would like to thank all of Jim’s caregivers for their compassion and care. (Arrangements entrusted to the Arthur Funeral Home & Cremation Centre, 492 Wellington Street East, Sault Ste. Marie, ON 705-759-2522). Expressions of sympathy may be offered at www.arthurfunerahome.com