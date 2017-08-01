September 22, 1958 – July 24, 2017

Herman Rolland Bebamash “Rolly” “Olly”, a resident of M’Chigeeng, died peacefully on Monday, July 24, 2017 at the age of 58. Beloved husband of Kathy. Loving father of Danielle and Wes. Predeceased by parents Jean (nee Roy) and Herman Bebamash. Dear brother of Julie Ozawagosh, (Frank), Bonnie Bebamash, Dora Bebamash, (Rocky), Heather Debassige (Wayne). Godfather of Sarah and Renell. Special friend of Ed and Mary Lou Sellen and Garrett Peltier. Will always be remembered by nieces, nephews and friends. Will be sadly missed by Dum Dum. Rolland enjoyed travelling with his wife Kathy and his moms to many blackjack tournaments. He was blessed with many friendships and the love of a close family. Family and friends gathered at Saswaahns Spiritual Centre on Wednesday, July 26, 2017 from 2 pm. Funeral Mass was at 11 am on Thursday, July 27, 2017 at Immaculate Conception Church, M’Chigeeng. Burial at M’Chigeeng First Nation Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to Manitoulin Health Centre Auxiliary or to HSN Dialysis Unit would be appreciated. Record your thoughts, memories and photos at www.islandfuneralhome.ca.