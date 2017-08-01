October 29, 1958 – JULY 29, 2017

In loving memory of Francis Joseph Debassige, a resident of M’Chigeeng, Ontario, who died at the Mindemoya Hospital on Sunday, July 29, 2017 in his 67th year. He fought a short, but courageous battle with cancer and left the world peacefully with family at his side. He was born at Mindemoya Hospital, son of the late Samuel and Bertha (Gadabushi) Debassige. Francis worked as a custodian for the M’Chigeeng Community Complex for eight years, he loved family and friends, fishing, cooking, his dog Jesse. He took great pleasure in playing jokes on people. He will be sadly missed by his beloved wife Darlene Debassige of M’Chigeeng. Predeceased by his first wife Margaret (nee Shea) Debassige. Dear father of Tasha Debassige, Tanya (Jay), Lil Joe, Mathew, Kirk. Stepfather of Jordan Hughes (Shannon), Brittany (Ryan Drouin). Loving grandfather of Lucas, Joey, Luke, Bailey, William, Findlay, Jack, Hannah. Beloved brother of Joan, Mary, Doris (Husband Jalal), Nickolas (wife Cindy), Sally and Bernard. Predeceased by Eli, Robert, Lucy, Kenneth, Theodore, and Florence. Survived by Aunt Donna (Jack) Bruder, Aunt Joyce Debassige (Nelson) and Aunt Violet. He will be missed by many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews. Friends and family will be received at the M’Chigeeng Complex Centre on Tuesday, August 1, 2017 from 11 am until the Funeral Service at 11am on Thursday, August 3, 2017 at M’Chigeeng Complex Centre. Pastor Allan Wilkinson officiating. Cremation. Soaring Eagle May you soar on eagles wings to your final resting home. We love you and miss you, all your family