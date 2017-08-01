Edward “Ted” Joseph Musgrove, a resident of Birch Island, formerly of Toronto, Ontario. passed into the Spirit world peacefully at Manitoulin Health Centre, on Sunday, July 30, 2017 at the age of 78 years, holding the hand of his beloved wife and best friend, Dianne Musgrove( Mcgregor) of Birch Island. He was born in London, England to James and Isobel (Sales) Musgrove, on March 19, 1939. Loved father of John Edward Musgrove of Brampton and to infant Jaime Edward Musgrove (predeceased). Older brother to John Peter Musgrove (predeceased). Will always be remembered by family and friends here and in other provinces. He will also be remembered by members of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 177, The Elks (Espanola), Royal Order of Buffalo (Toronto), Manitoulin Health Centre Auxiliary and Regional Executive of HAAO, Boy Scouts of Canada and the UK, St. Gabriel Lalemant and St. Bernard Parishes and Native People’s Parish (Toronto). Wake was held at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 177, Little Current, on Tuesday August 1, 2017 from 1 pm to 9 pm. Funeral Services will be held at 11 am on Wednesday, August 2, 2017 at St. Gabriel Lalemant Catholic Church in Birch Island. Visitation from 9 am. Interment will be in the new cemetery on Old Village Road. Donations can be made to MHC Auxiliary, RCL Branch 177 or St. Gabriel Lalemant Church. Ted loved life, and lived it to the fullest. He played rugby, squash, tennis, cross country skied and was a UK Sculls champion. His favourite soccer team was “The Arsenal” UK, he was an avid dart player, hiker and canoeist. He had camped most of Ontario’s parks, it was how he found the Manitoulin Island. Ted loved to read for hours on end, historical, detective and current history novels. Watching TV always included “Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy” (because they tested his knowledge!) as well as soccer, darts, golf and race car driving (the latter because he had been a derby racer in his younger years), he did like to go fast! Ted loved to bake bread and make jam, he loved hot and spicy food, the hotter the better, especially his chilli and salsa. He preferred “dark ale” to that “blonde rubbish” but found his taste liking the local brewery ales. Ted was a man of quiet faith who found God in nature and people, more than in buildings. He spoke to God every day while he gardened, cut the grass, chopped wood, or sat with the cats and dog with a cup of coffee and a good book outside. He was a forgiving man who never held a grudge, he said it was a waste of time, instead he prayed for whoever and let it go. He was a loyal man who cared for his friends deeply. He was especially touched by his friendship with Ferdinand and always spoke of him as “my best man friend here in BI”. Ted loved to help in any way he could, he really enjoyed his work with the Auxiliary and the Legion. He loved to read at Church and loved the native lifestyle of respecting the earth and one another. Finally Ted loved his Big Band and Jazz music, he enjoyed being a part of the Island Radio Station, sharing the music he grew up with and loved. He passed smiling while listening to music. I can imagine he is now talking to all his favourite musicians in heaven and wanting to have a jam session with them. Ted was a private man, who had a heart of gold, he truly loved living here. The friendships extended to him meant everything. Thank you on his behalf and know he is watching over all of us till we meet again. May the Creator bless you for being a part of my Beloved Ted’s life. Ba ma pii. Record your thoughts, memories and photos at www.islandfuneralhome.ca.