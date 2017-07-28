Steve Paikin shares his knowledge, highlights of his new book on Bill Davis

KAGAWONG—In what can be described as a magical night, 120 people packed the upstairs portion of the Park Centre in Kagawong on July 12 to discuss politics with special guest speaker Steve Paikin, a seasonal resident of Kagawong, who is the host of TVO’s The Agenda and has written a new book ‘Bill Davis Nation Builder, and Not So Bland After All.’

“Are there any political junkies around tonight?” asked Rick Nelson, curator of the Old Mill Heritage Museum as he welcomed those in attendance at the first of three History Night presentations being presented by the museum. This first one was similar to a ‘Johnny Carson’ format with Mr. Paikin being interviewed by Algoma-Manitoulin MPP Michael Mantha. Later, Billings Mayor Austin Hunt joined them on stage to answer questions and discuss his memories of working for his friend, former Prime Minister Lester B. Pearson.

The idea of a panel discussion, “was Steve’s idea, and he wanted Mike Mantha to interview him here tonight,” said Mr. Nelson. “We will be talking about political history and how it all ties back to Manitoulin.”

Mr. Paikin noted that Mr. Davis, “was the premier of Ontario from 1971-1985. He spent 14 years as premier, the second longest tenure in Ontario.”

“Mr. Davis had a way of letting the issues the issues die out,” said Mr. Paikin in describing the title of the book. “He was once asked by a reporter why he was so bland, and he responded, bland works.”

He said that he had chased Mr. Davis for about 10 years to do the book. “There was another book done on him in the 1980s that was tough.”

“When I handed him a copy of the book his wife (looking at the cover) said look how cute you are Bill,” said Mr. Paikin. “Then he leafed through the book. The book has been out a few months and I don’t think he has even read it. What is he waiting for?” he quipped.

“When you were writing the book was there something that made you step back-that surprised you about Mr. Davis?” asked Mr. Mantha.

“He kept every letter, note or article that he had written, or he received,” said Mr. Paikin. “One of the most interesting finds was a resignation letter he had received from one of his ministers. Frank Miller said he was resigning. He said it had been an honour to serve in Mr. Davis’ government but wrote, ‘we disagree on everything.’ Mr. Davis took the letter but didn’t accept the resignation. He didn’t want yes men, he wanted all groups represented in his party and government cabinet.”

Mr. Paikin said he understood Mr. Davis reluctance to have a book written about him. “Bill Davis is a pretty big deal in Ontario and in politics. The fact is, because he had been out of public life for 30 years, he doubted anyone would have any interest in reading about him.”

As well, “when he was 33 his first wife, who had been his University of Toronto sweetheart and had four kids with, died. It is a very tragic chapter of his life, and 55 years later it still really affects him.”

Mr. Mantha asked about the reference to the name of the book, noting Mr. Davis as being a nation builder. “Prime Minister Trudeau could not have repatriated the constitution without Mr. Davis,” said Mr. Paikin. He described the events that led to this help then said, “no you’re going to have to get the book to find out what happened.”

When asked by Mr. Mantha what he thinks of the current crop of provincial MPPs Mr. Paikin said, “I never cut down people who stand up and put their name in for political office. It is not an easy thing to do. Ninty percent of people who run for political office lose. I will say some things were easier then than today, with 24/7 news and social media. And there seems to be so much more effort being put into destroying the opposition.”

“In the old days politicians would have discussions, work together and talk issues out,” said Mr. Paikin. He noted even during Mr. Davis’ six years as head of a minority government in power in Ontario, “it was one of the most collaborative times for the provincial government. They would right bills together. There was certainly a lot more collaboration than there is now.”

Mr. Mantha asked how much of Mr. Paikin’s book was written while he and his wife stayed at their cottage in Kagawong. He explained, “this book is about 600 pages, and I would say 500 of them were written on the second floor of our camp in Kagawong on my grandmothers desk. Almost all of the writing has been done on Manitoulin. There is something about this place that brings out creativity. I have written seven books and the vast majority have been written here. The place is so inspirational.”

After the two welcomed Mr. Hunt to the stage he was asked what first got him into politics in 1953. “It just grew on me,” said Mr. Hunt. As for his first encounter with Mr. Pearson he said, “he would stay at our hotel (The Havelock Hotel in Kagawong that Aus’ parents owned). “This would have been in the 1950s, and he asked me to start to do some work for him. He was external affairs minister at that time.”

“My first real task was as an official agent to file his papers. In the 60s he asked me to become his campaign manager for Algoma-East and I was very honoured to be asked,” said Mr. Hunt.

“Would he engage your views on issues,” asked Mr. Mantha.

“Yes, he liked to get everyone’s opinion on things,” said Mayor Hunt.

“Did you ever get to stay at 24 Sussex Street in Ottawa?” asked Mr. Mantha. “Yes,” said Mr. Hunt who said when he did stay there, “I stayed in whatever room they wanted to put me.”

As for when he first saw the former Prime Minister Mr. Hunt said, “about four months before he died (in 1972).”

He recalled at Mr. Pearson’s funeral, “I was one of 18 pallbearers. It was an unusual day, sleet and snow, the worst type of weather Ottawa could have. They kept putting top hats on our heads but they kept falling off. I was very proud to be asked to be one of his pallbearers.”

Mr. Hunt noted that Mr. Pearson, “never ordered anyone around. He just asked people to help out.”

As for his own career in politics and any type of legacy he has left, Mr. Hunt said, “I’ve been lucky to be in municipal life. Early on one of the ventures we as council did was open the gates and cut out high taxes and encourage people to come and live here to boost the township. That was probably around 1966 and from a population of 300 we have a population of about 650 people.”

During the question and answer session, Algoma-Manitoulin-Kapuskasing MP Carol Hughes asked about women in politics and how it has changed over the years.

“Our township has always had women on council,” said Mr. Hunt. “In fact now we only have two members of council that are not women.”

Mr. Paikin noted that Mr. Pearson appointed the first female cabinet minister in Ontario, Margaret Birch.”One of the many reasons I liked Mr. Pearson is that when I asked Ms. Birch if she had met up with any sexism being the only female cabinet minister; she said no, not once. Mr. Pearson wouldn’t have stood for it.”

Old Mill heritage Centre board chair Dianne Fraser presented Mr. Paikin, Mr. Mantha and Mr. Hunt gifts on behalf of the board. This was followed by a book signing with Mr. Paikin.