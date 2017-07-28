Right To The Point

Central Manitoulin receives government funding for water project

SAULT STE. MARIE—The governments of Canada and Ontario are committed to investing in local infrastructure that ensures Canadians and their families have access to modern, reliable water and wastewater services that meet their needs. These investments safeguard the health and well-being of residents, protect waterways and preserve local ecosystems, while also laying the foundation for new economic opportunities to strengthen the middle class across the province. As part of this commitment funding has been provided to the municipality of Central Manitoulin for a water infrastructure project.

Central Manitoulin has received $107,500 from the federal government, and $53,750 from the province for the replacement of the programmable logic controller at the Mindemoya water treatment plant.

“Investing in water and wastewater treatment infrastructure is essential to maintaining a healthy environment and providing access to clean, reliable drinking water,” said Terry Sheehan, Member of Parliament for Sault Ste. Marie, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities. “The government of Canada is working with provinces, territories and municipalities across the country to support important projects like the Stormwater Management Pond in Sault Ste. Marie, which ensure that Canadian communities are healthy and sustainable now and for years to come.”

Bob Chiarelli, Ontario Minister of Infrastructure said, “we are committed to building and maintaining high-quality water, wastewater, and storm water infrastructure. The Ontario government is taking action across the province by working with our federal and municipal partners to modernize and upgrade essential infrastructure.”

Swimming advisories lifted for manitoulin beaches

MANITOULIN—The Sudbury and District Health Unit (SDHU) removed the swimming advisory signs at the Kagawong Village beach and Maple Ridge Sandy beach, as of July 21.

The most recent water samples taken at the beaches by the health unit are within acceptable bacteriological water quality standards for bathing beaches. As a result, the beach water quality is once again considered suitable for recreational use at these beaches.