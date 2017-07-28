Police Report

RIDE program leads to drug seizure

On July 19 at 1:11 am, members of the Manitoulin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment were participating in a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (RIDE) program on Highway 6 in Little Current. The officers stopped a pick-up truck.

Investigation resulted in a 27-year-old male of Wiikwemkoong and a 22-year-old male of Atikameksheng First Nation being charged with: possession of cannabis marijuana for the purpose of trafficking (under 3 kgs) contrary to section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Both men are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Gore Bay on August 22, 2017.

Manitoulin OPP arrest two stunt drivers

On Sunday, July 16 at 11:13 am, the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a traffic complaint on Highway 6 in Curtain Township. The motor vehicle in question was observed to be travelling in excess of the posted speed limit.

As a result of the investigation, a 19-year-old female from Espanola has been charged with: stunt driving 50 km over posted speed limit, contrary to section 172(1) of the Highway Traffic Act (HTA).

The accused will appear before the Gore Bay Provincial Offences Court on October 12, 2017 to answer to her charge. The driver’s vehicle was impounded and her driver’s licence was suspended for a period of seven days.

Several hours later, an officer from the Manitoulin OPP was conducting speed enforcement on Highway 17 in Baldwin Township. A motor vehicle was observed to be travelling in excess of the posted speed limit.

As a result of the investigation, a 23-year-old male from North York has been charged with: stunt driving, 50 km over posted speed limit, contrary to section 172(1) of the Highway Traffic Act (HTA).

He will appear before the Espanola Provincial Offences Court on August 31, 2017 to answer to his charge. The driver’s vehicle was impounded and his driver’s licence was suspended for a period of seven days.

The penalties for driving 50 km/hr or more over the speed limit are an immediate seven-day licence suspension and seven-day vehicle impoundment.

Upon conviction, drivers could face a $2,000 to $10,000 fine, six demerit points, up to six months jail, and up to two years licence suspension for a first conviction

Driver’s licence suspension of up to 10 years for a second conviction within 10 years

The OPP wants to remind all motorists that their safety remains to be our priority. Stunt driving or racing is one of the most serious and reckless forms of aggressive driving, and it puts everyone on the road at serious risk of injury or death.

Manitoulin OPP is committed to keeping the roads and highways safe for everyone.

OPP assist with on-water rescue

On July 17 at 12:14 pm, the Manitoulin OPP received a request from EMS to assist with a water rescue involving a 51-year-old male who took a fall in the McGregor Bay area from the edge of a cliff. Four parties were on scene with the injured male and advised that the cliff was steep and that OPP/EMS would have to park the boat and then walk up to the injured male.

Manitoulin OPP Marine Unit members launched from Harbor Vue Marina in Little Current with two medics and two firefighters. EMS deployed Ornge, but was unsure if a suitable landing location could be found at the incident location.

Ornge landed on nearby island. The OPP marine unit then transported the patient from the cliff location to the island with Ornge.

UCCM Police foot chase leads to arrest

On July 21, UCCM Police were on routine patrol when they observed a M’Chigeeng man who was wanted by UCCM Police on outstanding warrants for domestic charges. Officers made an attempt to stop the man who was on his bicycle, but refused to stop for police. The man ditched his bicycle and continued on foot but was soon apprehended by police in a wooded area in a nearby residential subdivision.

As a result, a 24-year-old M’Chigeeng man is charged with the following offences: spousal assault; uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm; unlawfully in a dwelling house; two counts of assault causing bodily harm, spousal assault; and overcoming resistance

The accused is currently in custody awaiting bail.

Aundeck Omni Kaning chief court case adjourned to August date

The court case involving Aundeck Omni Kaning First Nation Chief Patsy Corbiere, who was arrested and charged after a police investigation, has been adjourned to August 22.

As reported previously, in October 2016, the United Chiefs and Councils of Manitoulin (UCCM) Police made a formal request to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) to commence an investigation into criminal allegations involving a UCCM First Nation Band Chief. The Sudbury/Manitoulin OPP Crime Unit under the direction of Detective Staff Sergeant Matt Watson of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) conducted the investigation.

As a result of this investigation, Patsy Corbiere, age 60 of Aundeck Omni Kaning First Nation, has been arrested and charged with: criminal breach of trust, contrary to section 122 of the criminal Code of Canada, criminal harassment, contrary to section 264(2)(d) CC, and intimidation of justice system participant, contrary to section 423.1(1)b)CC.

The OPP told the Recorder the charge of breach of trust was a spinoff of the other two charges, and notes this all stems back to another investigation involving a domestic assault situation.

The accused has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Gore Bay on July 25, 2017.

What are your teens up to this weekend?

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is reminding parents and caregivers to spend some time talking with their children about respectful and acceptable behavior during summer holidays.

Common occurrences police attend throughout the summer time include: acts of vandalism, mischief, shoplifting, loitering, trespassing, under-age drinking, field parties and general noise complaints. Police are encouraging parents/caregivers to take some time to not only teach people about acceptable behaviour but also to supervise their activity.

“Police experience tells us that more often than not youth who end up in trouble with the law were not properly instructed or supervised, prior to or leading up to the situation they found themselves involved in. Open and frank conversations between parents/caregivers and young people need to happen often, especially during the summer months when many young people have less formal structure and guidance.”

Enrolling youth in summer programs is always a great way to keep them properly motivated and community minded, the OPP suggest. Summer time is a great time for students to build up their volunteer hours as well.

OPP remind parents and youth about the curfew provisions of the Child and Family Services Act. Under this act, no parent of a child less than 16 years of age shall permit the child to loiter in a public place between midnight and 6 a.m. This offence is punishable by fine if warranted and youth can be apprehended by police without warrant and taken to their parent/caregiver.

“It is the hope of the Manitoulin OPP that everyone will have an enjoyable, safe and respectable summer vacation.”