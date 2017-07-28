New Eritrean refugee family welcomed to Manitoulin Island

MINDEMOYA—Mindemoya sponsors welcomed a new Eritrean family to Manitoulin Island last week.

“The family is finally here, which is very good news,” stated Monic Rochon Shaw, a volunteer with the Mindemoya Sponsor Group last Thursday. The local sponsors have been waiting for the family, who had a baby at the time they were supposed to leave for Canada, which extended the family’s wait to get to their new Island home.

“As of this week the family has arrived and they are settling in,” said Ms. Rochon Shaw. She noted that none of the family members speak English, however, “they are catching up very quickly.”

The new Mindemoya family includes parents and six children, all under the age of 12-years-old. “Central Manitoulin Public School will have an influx of additional students with five new students this fall,” said Ms. Rochon Shaw.

“Yes, with such a large family transportation is a challenge,” acknowledged Ms. Rochon Shaw.“Fortunately A.J. Bus Lines provided a bus and to meet and bring the family back from Sudbury Airport, and the Pentecostal Church allowed us to stay overnight in Espanola, and then for the paperwork to be completed the next morning.”

“We have a home ready for the family to move in and get settled. They were very appreciative of everything that has been done for them and the support they are receiving,” said Ms. Rochon Shaw, pointing out that Almaz Gebrekristose of Gore Bay was also on hand at the airport to help greet and help the family members as well. “What was one of the most fascinating aspects of the whole thing is that two of the refugees who arrived last year, Romme and Saha, went with Holly (Scott), Almaz and myself to meet the family. They (Romme and Saha) came as translators this year.”

“Now the family members are getting comfortable with their new home, and learning English,” said Ms. Rochon Shaw. She pointed out the sponsors had received notice in early June that the family would be arriving in the next four to 10 weeks.

Ms. Rochon Shaw said that the group has several volunteers ready to begin working on teaching the family English and one volunteer has offered to teach them how to swim.