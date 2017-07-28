Municipal Association supports MTO study of Island Swing Bridge

GORDON—The majority of members of the Manitoulin Municipal Association (MMA) are in favour of the Ministry of Transportation (MTO) studying the future replacement of the Little Current Swing Bridge.

“The MTO has finally undertaken to start studying the replacement of the swing bridge,” stated Lee Hayden, reeve of Gordon-Barrie Island at an MMA meeting last week. “The swing bridge is the lifeline for Manitoulin Island and is 104-years-old. It has served its purpose.”

“It is time to look at options to replace it,” said Councillor Hayden. “I wholeheartedly endorse the minister studying the issue and options and looking at replacing the current bridge.”

Councillor Hayden stressed the swing bridge is conducive to transportation of local residents and visitors on and off the Island. “I think the MTO is moving in the right direction on this, and that time is ticking on the old structure.” He suggested the MMA as a group should be supporting the MTO looking at options for replacement of the bridge.

“At a meeting similar to this with Espanola representatives in 1990, the MTO outlined what needed to be done to the bridge in terms of upgrades, and we were told then they were looking at replacing the bridge, possibly with a high level bridge,” said Billings Mayor Austin Hunt. “But obviously it never developed.” He also mentioned it might be suitable for a tunnel being constructed.

Mayor Hunt noted earlier that day, “I waited a little over an hour for a boat to go through the bridge and by the time the bridge swung back in place there was a horrible amount of traffic on both sides.”

Councillor Hayden said the last major renovations done to the Swing Bridge was of a very high cost and the repairs were supposed to last 30 years. “And how many times has the bridge been closed since then?”

Al MacNevin, mayor of the Northeast Town stated, “I’m not going to be supporting getting rid of the current swing bridge. The option Aus (Mayor Hunt) mentioned would mean that traffic would end up closer to Sheguiandah. I don’t think we are going to see it happen.” He pointed out diverting traffic from Little Current would have negative effects on the Northeast Town, its businesses and economically.

“It’s not as simple for us (Little Current) to get rid (of the current swing bridge),” said Mayor MacNevin, noting that about half the population wants to see the swing bridge remain while half want it replaced.

Brian Parker, a Billings Township councillor asked, “what will happen the day an ambulance carrying a patient to Sudbury can’t get through the bridge because it breaks down. It is the only way off the Island on land.”

“I think we should show support to the MTO for looking at options for the bridge,” said Councillor Hayden. “The point is the bridge is going to stop working at some point and it will end up being no good for Little Current or Manitoulin Island.”

Mayor MacNevin indicated, “the only impact we have seen with the bridge was a couple of delays, and highway traffic has never been in jeopardy.”

“We think the bridge is fixable,” said Mayor MacNevin. He said that regardless, the MTO is going to be carrying out a study on its future.

The final option chosen by the MTO, “could be just another swing bridge (being constructed),” pointed out Richard Stephens, of Central Manitoulin.

A motion was put forward by Councillor Hayden and Tehkummah Reeve Eric Russell that the MMA support the MTO undertaking a study and looking at a possible replacement of the swing bridge structure in some form.

“I’m opposed to this,” stated Hugh Moggy, an Assiginack Township councillor. “I would want to talk to my ratepayers first. It’s split in terms of opinion, a lot of people would like the swing bridge to stay forever while others would be in favour of having it replaced.”

Regardless, “it will probably take them (MTO) five years to complete the study,” offered Councillor Moggy.

“But the thing is this is the first step to the MTO to talking about and discussing this and carrying out a study to look at replacing the bridge,” added Councillor Hayden.

The MMA members voted by majority of supporting the MTO in its study.