NAUGHTON—A Tehkummah bicyclist took first place in his division at the Walden Mountain Bike tour, part of the Sudbury Fitness Challenge. The races were held on the Naughton Trails this past Sunday, July 23.

Walden Mountain Bike Wolfpak team member Alex Anstice claimed first place in the men’s 20 kilometre advanced bracket, completing his opening lap in a time of 14:00 and finishing the race in a time of 43:30.