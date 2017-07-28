DSB paramedics and MHC nurses exceed Hair for Heroes fundraising goal

LITTLE CURRENT—Manitoulin-Sudbury District Services Board paramedics, together with area nurses and other staff from Manitoulin Health Centre, and the assistance of community members, exceeded their fundraising goals for the Hair for Heroes event.

The Hair for Heroes event raises funds and hair donations for people battling cancer in Canada. Paramedic Jess Wilkin, organizer of the local event, said this year’s goal was to raise 150 inches of hair to make wigs for Pantene Beautiful Lengths and $3,000 for the Canadian Cancer Society Transportation Program, a DSB release explains.

The event, held at the Manitoulin-Sudbury DSB Paramedic Station in Little Current on Thursday, July 6, raised 315 inches of hair from 24 different donors and a total of $6,290 was donated.

“Manitoulin-Sudbury DSB extends their thanks for all of Ms. Wilkin’s hard work and to all the paramedic staff, patient transport staff, Manitoulin Health Centre nurses, staff, allied professionals and community members who came out to help and provide support. The Manitoulin-Sudbury DSB is extremely proud of all our staff and their community efforts,” stated the release.