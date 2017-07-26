Tehkummah Talk & Times

Tuesday morning, windows all steamed up from the overnight chill, it’s “like” fall (wash my mouth out with soap) July 2017. Where is summer?

Monday morning I drove in to South Baymouth to get in one more visit with my friend, Jean Livingston from Hamilton. We had our breakfast at Pierside Restaurant. They left on Monday on the noon ferry. It was so good to see her. She misses her Manitou River retreat.

Lord my itches and numb spots annoy me, I guess they’re not ever going to go away (residue from chemo). But I’m still above ground? Kind of?

We’ve been watching the late ferry Sunday, 42 vehicles off, 17 on Tuesday, 29 off and eight on (motorcycles and bikes). Can’t be making much moola on the late shifts.

We had supper at fish and chips, good! The girls night to dine out, sisters Sharon and Shirley and Nancy.

We were watching a large family from a babe in arms to probably 10- or 11-years-old, eight youngsters. Very well behaved. Is that just the way it is with big families? Rare these days I think, but nice.

A chunnel, huh? If the Swing Bridge hasn’t got us on the map, that should!

Peregrine falcon photo, didn’t they make a great comeback?

Bear sightings everywhere, what is going on? They’ve got their June and Octobers mixed up (bear months).

A special outing for the “girls,” a rock concert. Why have I never heard of this group? Lori, Heather, Debbie and Chrissy. They had a great time together in Sudbury.

A group helped Laurie Jennings celebrate her birthday, one night this past week. Champagne, it must have been a special event? At least it’s not the retirement celebration, yet.

Sandfield euchre results: Irene M, 80; Laura S, 3 lone hands; Marie, 48; Dave J, 81 and 5 lone hands; Barb F, 46; door, Maggie E.

A Saturday sighting to add to the list! Two cormorants having a battle royal over a good-sized fish in South Bay harbour, neither won. I was glad to see it had made its escape but both birds were underwater again searching for more prey.

Christine McNaughton tells of the situation when her young teenage Korean student left his passport at their place and he’s in Toronto heading for home. All is well that ends well. She and Miss Robin Ashley were doing South Baymouth, a busy day for the young lady. (Skylar has her friend staying with her too.)

Christine’s Mom had her sisters visit while Evelyn celebrated another birthday. I’m writing and I wonder why I always have so much to say. Don’t you?

Cribbage results, 9 tables: high hand, Congratulations Sheila, 28; High, Marg and Simon, 960; second, Brad and Dorothy, 949; third, Ken and Dorothy, 932; low, Laurene x 2= Dolly, 853; door, Ruth McD, Glenn, Sandra, and Sheila. Thanks for the good lunches.

In our yard a baby dove being fed by its Mama on a spruce tree branch!

Lori and Rick’s 27th Wedding Anniversary, July 21. Actually, Linda and Darren too. It was a double wedding. I remember it well, especially the trip home on the Chi- Cheemaun. They tried to tell me it wasn’t rough? The wedding in St. Catharines.

Lori helped Dorothy tonight on the board. K.P. duty was Brenda Playten, Margaret and Margaret Cranston’s good cake! Lone hands, 8, score 86, Dorothy and Ken; second, Rick and Barb, 81; third, 8 lones, Vi McKenzie and Calvin, 80; 2 fourths, 78, Ted and Ruth, and Pat and John; low, Raymond and I, 46; door, Marlaina.

Peggy McDougall is heading for home on Friday, Vi is here until Monday, good to see them. Vi visiting her sister Lyla.

Have you ever seen a mouse with ears like a fox? Marble brought me one in the wee small hours Thursday, a couple of days before she had caught the biggest mouse I’ve ever seen!

A day of adventure and surprises, I had a bad night, some sort of a bug or maybe I just ate the wrong thing? Woke up late, thought maybe I should start my day. Headed for the Garden Shed, toast and coffee. Always walk through just to see what is in bloom. From there to Leonard’s yard sale, where I purchased and met June Edward and her family out shopping. June is a great-grandma of an eight-month-old, sounds fun!

Met a nice boy from England (he carried the box out to the car,), he’s travelling with two Australian friends. Then to Mum’s where I beat her a couple of games, Pauline took over and I left. Picked up Tara and Skylar for the Old Fashioned Tea at Budd Park. Talk about wonderful. It was set up so beautifully too. They had scads of dainty sandwiches (made by Susan and Eleanor). Wonderful desserts made by various others. Not too many older fashions but lots of hats.

The Crouchs, always good to see Jeff and Leeann, here on holidays.

Kathy Holtrop had a little grand-daughter (9 months) giving us the royal wave at the fancy tea, beautiful wee girl.

After we came home we headed for the garden, Tara did some weeding, I did some pea staking.

A visit to Ward’s Store, a visit with Jamie Pennie, who is here with his two beautiful young daughters, well mannered too, Jennifer in Grade 3, and Kaitlyn in Grade 1. It was so wonderful to see him, maybe he will move back home? Made my day!

In the past couple of days I’ve had multiple compliments on my column, I can’t remember you all but, a card was left for me at Garden Shed and I thank Kathy Kennedy from Cincinnati, Ohio. Effie Williamson, Traverse City, and granddaughter. Michael and Linda Hunt of Amberstug, Jack and Winnie of Watson’s Camp I met a year ago too, he was at the cancer center same time as I. Bill and Linda of Watson’s Camp.

Today as I returned from the yard sale, Paul Methner was standing on the side of the road. I guess I just missed the action. A coyote had a fawn in its mouth and the mother was fighting it off. Paul heard the noise and ran out, don’t know if the fawn survived or not. How’s that for adventure? And it’s not even 6 pm.

The market is busy on Fridays; lots of homemade crafts, goodies and fresh produce. We missed Lori’s music, but she’ll be back on Friday again. I got to enjoy it on Sunday at Budd Park again, the last music until September, with George Williamson, Thomas Beaumoth, George’s talented sister, singer, songwriter, and poet Betty.

The rain finally arrived Sunday around 6, been washing the excess everything away (now 11 pm). We drove home through it; the girls were best at cards tonight. (Gib and Florence at Carol’s and Earl’s too.) Carol is home for a bit, she was baking, date squares. She sounds pretty good, it’s hopeful the treatments are a success. How long is a day, mine started at 8 am, Saturday and I’ve only had two 20 minute naps. I was so wound up that I got out of bed, it was breaking daylight, started driving and I was in Gore Bay well before 7 am.

I know the deer own their town, I think I met them all. Even the Does seem small, and small bucks with big velvet antlers, lots of fawns.

Checked out the lookout, saw a young hawk trying to fly there and more deer, cormorants too, at the East Bluff.

I saw a farmer bringing in round bales; he was up early, lots of road, Spring Bay. A field of lovely tall grain that will be all down after this rain. I saw hay that needed to be baled or cut. Canola fields in bloom, lots of cows all colours, horses (some), Sandhill cranes, a pair of pheasants, bunnies (lots) a hawk taking a snake from a hay field, a coyote pup, monarch butterflies on milkweed (tall milkweed). I saw lots of boats in the harbour. I bought coffee at Loco Beanz. Drank it while I watched amazing rays reaching for the earth, while clouds of all colours tried to hide the sun. On my way home, I was home by 9:30 am or so. This, after church, at the rock cut, South Baymouth before Lakeshore Road, a Lynx ran in front of the car and hurried up the rock. And people, Pat Onions added his voice and Harmonica, to the music at the Park. He and Sandra danced (swing), he’s 92, he’s from Hanover, she is from North Bay. The folks from Loon Island are back. I met Carolyn’s hubby Bob tonight too.