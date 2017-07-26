RIDE program leads to drug seizure

On July 19 at 1:11 am, members of the Manitoulin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment were participating in a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (RIDE) program on Highway 6 in Little Current. The officers stopped a pick-up truck.

Investigation resulted in a 27-year-old male of Wiikwemkoong and a 22-year-old male of Atikameksheng First Nation being charged with: possession of cannabis marijuana for the purpose of trafficking (under 3 kgs) contrary to section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Both men are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Gore Bay on August 22, 2017.