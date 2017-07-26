Recipes From Rose’s Kitchen by Rose Diebolt

I have a small garden where I am happy to grow food that I can cook with to feed us. There are times when I start to resent “the others” that I am also feeding! My parsley is growing thick and bushy (loves this weather, cool and wet) but I noticed the other day some is looking pretty lean. I took a closer look and saw these fat, black, and bright green striped caterpillars hanging out or I should say munching down the parsley leaves. I did some research before squishing them and found out they are the larvae from the Swallowtail butterfly. I decided then to let them stay and we will share the parsley (they become such beautiful butterflies). Parsley is one of those herbs I use in everything, especially salads. In the fall I will make pesto and it is great to use in the winter stews and soups.

Radish, Green Bean and Potato Salad

This is a quick salad to make and if you want to go vegetarian just leave out the bacon. A great recipe to use all the food from your garden. Double the dressing because the potatoes will absorb quite a bit.

1 1/2 lb new small potatoes scrubbed clean and left whole or cut in half

1 lb thin green or yellow beans, stem ends trimmed

6 slices bacon

1/4 cup plain yogurt

3 Tbsp sunflower seed or olive oil

2 Tbsp white wine vinegar

4 Tbsp chopped, fresh parsley

3 Tbsp chopped, fresh dill

1 small bunch of radishes, washed, trimmed and sliced thinly

1. In a large pot of boiling water, cook potatoes for 10 to 15 minutes or until tender. Remove with slotted spoon and reserve. Add the green beans into the same cooking water and cook until just tender, about 4 to 5 minutes. Drain, rinse under cold water and drain again. Slice beans on the diagonal into 1 inch pieces. Set aside.

2. Cook bacon until crisp. When cool enough to handle, crumble into pieces. In a large mixing bowl, combine the yogurt, olive oil, vinegar, and the fresh herbs and whisk together.

3. Add the potatoes, green beans, bacon and radishes; mix well. Let sit for a bit then serve.