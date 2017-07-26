Providence Bay News & Notes

Wendy and Rick Niven’s daughter Victoria has been away in BC assisting with the firefighting effort. Her parents are happy that she’s not directly battling the blaze but working hard to ensure that local towns are protected from the ravaging fires.

Get well wishes are being sent out to Steve Bryant. He was recently diagnosed with Stage 3 esophageal cancer. He is married to Michelle McFarlane and her mother Sherri Cranston has started a fundraising page on www.youcaring.com On June 21, 2017, the doctors found a large mass in Steve’s esophagus measuring 8 cm x 3 cm in size. To date Steve has seen three cancer specialists and they have decided to try and shrink the mass with radiation before proceeding with surgery to remove it. Steve is a self-employed truck driver and unable to continue working until he is cancer free. He is an American citizen with minimal health care coverage. Being self-employed, there are no benefits that he is eligible for while off work. They are hoping to raise some money to help cover some of the living, travelling, and medical costs during Steve’s treatment, surgery and recovery. Once you go to the fundraising page, go into the search bar and search for Help Steve Bryant Kick Cancer in the Butt. The family of Steve and Michelle thank everyone for all of the prayers and support they have received thus far.

100-year-old Andy Watson led his team to victory at the Brookwood Brae Golf Course at the Thursday morning seniors’ scramble. Team Watson scored a 4 under round thanks to Andy’s slippery 10 foot downhill putt for a birdie on hole number 3. Special thanks to Blair Sullivan for providing encouragement to the team throughout the round.

Belated happy birthday wishes go out to Glen Bryan who celebrated on July 18. Upcoming birthdays that we know of are: Shirley Cranston on July 27, former resident Tim McFarlane who now lives in London, England celebrates on July 28, George Strain Jr celebrates soon.

We’re not sure of the exact date but a little birdie informed us it’s soon and that it’s before Gary Bryan’s birthday that falls on July 31. Happy Birthday to all!

The bridge repairs that are currently underway on the east junction of Highway 542 northerly crossing the Mindemoya River continue to progress. They’ve now got a huge crane that is approximately 30-40 feet high. They’ve built a coffer dam on the south side of the river. This is a temporary dam that will help the workers with further excavation in preparation for bridge replacement and rehabilitation.

Dave Simpson and Maggie Cervin are at their summer home enjoying all that Providence Bay has to offer. Cathy Warner (nee Simpson) has also returned to visit her parents Eddy and Betty Simpson. We were out visiting them and admired the big deck that Eddy has. He speculated that it may the biggest deck in Providence Bay.

The Harbour View Centre is open every day in July and August from 10:30 am until 7 pm. They hold weekly events on Thursday’s for the children and this week’s event will be hosted by Manitoulin Streams.

The Summer Concert Series hosted by Huron Island Time Ice Cream Shop will be hosting another outdoor concert on Thursday, July 27. This week’s entertainer is Dan Lalonde. He’s a one man band covering decades of music and doing originals as well. He has a song on YouTube called “Down in Providence Bay.” Come on out for a fantastic time.

We have a change in the contact information for next week’s column. Emails can be sent to info@onthebaybb.ca or by calling 705-377-7800.

Congratulations to Leah McAllister and Jason McMurray who are set to tie the knot this Saturday, July 29, 2017.

The Manitoulin Salmon Classic begins Saturday, July 29 and runs until August 27. There are daily prizes for the heaviest fish and the top 25 weighing in salmon will receive a prize. Providence Bay Marina is proud to be a weigh station again and we look forward to seeing the daily leader boards. Good luck to all the anglers.

Have a great week everyone.