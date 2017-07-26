Noojmowin Teg Health Centre celebrates 20 year at AGM

AUNDECK OMNI KANING—The Noojmowin Teg Health Centre celebrated its 20th anniversary at its annual general meeting (AGM) held last month in Aundeck Omni Kaning.

The day began with a sunrise ceremony that was well attended, held to start the event in a good way and for blessings for the work of the organization.

The board of directors gave an account of the organization’s activities and finances. As well, a brief history was provided on how the organization was created.

It was explained that Noojmowin Teg was created through a unique partnership between Wiikwemkoong and the United Chiefs and Councils of Mnidoo Mnising (UCCMM) through developing the initial proposal and in the development of the incorporation of the health centre in 1997 with its services to be offered to the Manitoulin District indigenous populations.

Local First Nation governance and Anishinabek Nation Deputy Grand Chief Hare spoke in support of the organization and also on the importance of culturally relevant services and the need to continue to make inroads into health concerns that plague First Nation people.

MPP Mike Mantha also spoke on the importance of having a good working relationship between the First Nations and the NDP and cited his support of First Nation initiatives within Northern Ontario. He commended the organization on its work over the past 20 years.

Keynote speaker Regional Chief Isadore Day of the Chiefs of Ontario talked about the health of indigenous populations noting that progress has been made through good working relationships with the government to acquire culturally relevant services specific for First Nations people and provided by them. Regional Chief Day talked about the importance of a dialogue between many partners in order for holistic health to be achieved and that there was still much work to do. He commended Noojmowin Teg on being a working partner with the area First Nation health centres for 20 years.

Funders from the Ministry of Health and Long-term Care, Ministry of Children and Youth Services and the Northeast Local Health Integrated Network attended the event. Health Canada’s Indian Residential School program sent their regrets.

The day closed with a token of appreciation being provided to all of Noojmowin Teg’s working partners, and a feast enjoyed by all participants.

With the purpose of creating more of a community-focused celebration, the organization will be hosting activities/events aligned with existing programming in each of the seven First Nations over the next year in celebration of the 20th anniversary.