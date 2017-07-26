Ice Chips to Canoe Quips

Summer Hockey

Kohyn Eshkawkogan participated in the Brick Series – Kings of Vegas tournament in La Vegas. Although he played very solid defensive game and received the Game Star in a 6-2 win over Detroit, and after going 2-2 in the round robin play, his Toronto based Pro Hockey Development team fell to Boston in the quarter finals.

Panther Points

Manitoulin Panthers are beginning to prep for the upcoming season and have the following individuals in place to help make hockey happen for the kids: Kevin Eshkawkogan – President, Jason Hughson – Vice President, Marj Moody – Secretary, Leslie Campbell – Treasurer, Scott Stephens – Development Director, Kevin Smith – Corporate Fundraising.

Mr. Smith is actively seeking corporate sponsors to assist with Association expenses that include but are not limited to Player and Coaching Development Sessions, Ice Rental Fees, and player training tools. Interested sponsors and or volunteers can contact Kevin Smith or Kevin Eshkawkogan. The Association also has other roles to fill and is also seeking on and off-ice officials for the 2017-18 season.

The most recent post by the new fundraising lead has released the following: Shoot to Score Hockey is pleased to announce that we will be holding two programs at the NEMI Community Centre September 18 – 22, 2017. Shoot to Score Hockey has now visited close to 60 different communities across North America and we are pleased to get the opportunity to work with your athletes.

Rookie Camp – Designed for players born in 2011 and 2012 and offers an hour of on-ice training per day. Skating and puck skills are the main focuses of this program taught in a fun and educational environment. Players MUST be able to skate without help or aid. $90 + HST.

Professional Skill Development Camp – 2005 – 2010 YOB. Through detection, correction, and repetition our goal is to enhance the player’s individual skill set. Focus is primarily on skating, puck skills, and small area games. This camp offers six hours of on-ice training. Guardian Goaltending will be instructing our goalies with an additional three goalie specific on ice sessions. $180 + HST. Save the tax and register and pay by June 9, 2017! *Save an additional 10% with Multi-Camp Family Discount. They are anticipating a sold out camp so please do not hesitate to register today!

Ultimate Tuesday!

Just a reminder of Ultimate Tuesdays in Little Current. A game that was originally called “the ultimate game experience” back in the late 60’s became Ultimate Frisbee and finally today, is known simply as Ultimate. A game that comes by its name honestly, is often described as a mixture of football, soccer, handball and basketball. The goal is to get a flying disc down the field from player to player (without the disc holder running) and into an end zone. One of the amazing twists of the sport, even at the highest levels is that there are no referees. Players are expected to adhere to the ‘Spirit of the Game’ and play with the outmost sportsmanship and be able to self-officiate!

Ultimate Tuesday started as all organized sports do, on Facebook, thanks to Ben and Sarah Quackenbush. The group can be searched simply as Ultimate Tuesday on FB to check out the details. They are relatively simple. Every Tuesday all interested (you don’t need to be experienced…curious maybe) players will meet on the Low Island field at 7 pm and play till you drop or 9 pm, whatever comes first.

Fastball catcher wins big

Lyle Baibomcowai playing in Cross Lake, Manitoba last week, won the fastball championship tournament. Playing for the home-town Cross Lake Thunder they doubled up on their opponents 4 -2 and Lyle was named as the top catcher of the tournament. Their victory not only included team jackets but $15,000! Lyle will be in Edmonton in two weeks defending his team’s Native Canadian championships which they have won the last two years. Good luck, Lyle.

Team needed to round out schedule this weekend

Lyle’s Dad, Gerry Baibomcowai is looking for one more tem for this weekend’s Mixed Slow-Pitch Tournament in Wiikwemkoong. The teams need to consist of five male and five female players and need $400. Search Gerard Baibomcowai for more information and/or to book your team.

NAIG round up!

Here are some more of the North American Indigenous Games results from Toronto. At this point I have only been able to track down mainly Wiikwemkoong athletes who numbered over 20! (If you have other local results you can send me please feel free to pass them along to the email address below.) One I missed was Kinew Cleland of Wiikwemkoong, Gold in 1500 m, Silver in 800 m and Silver in 4×400 relay. Lyric Peltier and her Coach Deana Debassige advanced to the quarter finals in under-19 volleyball over New York. Congratulations to all of our local participants!

