Free markets capture the day in NE Town food trucks fracas

LITTLE CURRENT—The Northeast Town council has decided to not amend the zoning bylaw to prohibit food sales from mobile trailers or to enforce a permit for food trucks, following a meeting last week.

The Northeast Town council heard deputations from several mobile food trailer owners/operators at last week’s meeting opposing any regulation. The discussion was prompted by a letter to council earlier this month from a Little Current restaurant owner calling on the municipality to either amend the zoning bylaw to prohibit food sales from mobile trailers or enforce a permit for food trucks that is the same price as the average taxes a permanent restaurant business pays in the municipality.

Deputations were made on the issue by 3 Cows and a Cone owner Phil Blake, Jodie Pelletier of Rockin JJs, Darren and Debbie Bailey of Big Bite Hot Dog, Nishin Meawasige of the Manitoulin Brewing Company/The Trough, Jarred Nardi and Stephanie Flanagan of The Port and Kelly and Craig Timmermans, organizers of Country Fest.

Mr. Blake explained that his business employs up to 38 people and that he expanded with a food truck as they didn’t have the room in their kitchen to keep up with the demand.

He said that he had seen businesses coming and going over the years and that he didn’t go “running to council” every time a new restaurant or food truck opened up.

“We have learned to compete,” said Mr. Blake. “The restaurant business is the most competitive business and a good business needs to adapt. Competition makes us all pay more attention and work harder.”

Ms. Pelletier said she agreed with Mr. Blake. She noted that it is a good attractant for tourists to have a variety of options to choose from.

“Each of us has ties to the community, pay taxes,” said Ms. Pelletier. “We are not here to just ‘cherry pick’ the season (as was claimed in the original letter to council).”

“Our operations are now in progress and we couldn’t be any more pleased with the response from both local, neighbouring communities and visitors to Manitoulin Island,” said Mr. Meawasige. “We have worked diligently and are very proud to be yet another destination and contributor to the economic and social fabric here in Little Current and on the Island in general. We recognize and respect the fact that there is an existing competitive environment. Competition stimulates innovation and opportunity and ultimately contributes to long-term socio-economic sustainability.”

“We feel strongly that having competition within a municipality does not mean it is unfair,” said Mr. Nardi. “Just because a food truck is, or can be made mobile, does not mean there is no capital investment into the town. Most, if not all of the food establishment owner/operators live in the town and contribute to the local economy year round. Taxes, rent for properties and water bills are all paid by these vendors. Competition is the fundamental part of a free market and heavily benefits the consumer. Lack of competition in any industry is more likely to lead to stagnancy and therefore negatively affect the consumer and the town as a whole.”

Mr. Bailey said that he supported the other comments that were made and that he and Ms. Bailey would have to reconsider applying for the location (next to the town office) with the town next year if the fee was to be raised.

Mayor Al MacNevin explained that Mr. Bailey’s cart was one of three locations that is rented by the municipality to vendors seasonally. He added that raising that fee was not being considered by council at this point in time.

“We aren’t actually discussing changing anything at this point,” said Mayor MacNevin. “We just received the letter requesting that we do, and wanted to hear from restaurant owners and mobile food truck owners what their thoughts were.”

Mr. and Ms. Timmermans were wondering how the possible change would affect food trucks at events such as Haweater Weekend and Country Fest.

“Again, at this point in time, council has not discussed changing anything,” said Mayor MacNevin.

Mayor MacNevin asked what staff recommended following the deputations.

“Council has three options: to establish a permitting fee, amending the zoning bylaw or to do nothing,” explained Mr. Williamson. “Council’s role is to make a decision in the best interest of the community. Across the Island, our staff research has found that each municipality handles food truck (regulation) differently.”

“I spoke to local business owners on this topic and I didn’t get a sense that there was a desire for change,” said Councillor Michael Erskine, “other than the one restaurant owner that came to us requesting a change. Based on my conversations and the presentations tonight, I see no reason to make a change.”

Councillor Paul Skippen said he agreed with Councillor Erskine.

“Things are working this way and the way I see it, any business set up in our municipality is a bonus for us,” said Councillor Bill Koehler. “If things are working, they don’t need to be fixed.”

“People are coming to Little Current because we have so many options,” said Councillor Dawn Orr.

“I support the status quo,” said Councillor Marcel Gauthier. “I asked quite a few people also, and they said things are working the way they are now.”

No motions were put on the table to regulate food trucks in the municipality.

“Looks like the answer is no change,” said Mayor MacNevin. “When something like this comes up, council always tries to get feedback. We aren’t interested in making things harder for business to succeed. We want to encourage and grow entrepreneurship in the municipality. Thank you all for attending and your feedback.”

“It’s great,” said Mr. Blake on council’s decision following the meeting. “It’s good that council decided to leave things the way they are.”