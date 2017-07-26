Farm Facts & Furrows by OMAFRA Ag Rep Brian Bell

Twilight Pasture Tour 2017

The Twilight Pasture Tour 2017 will be held on Tuesday, August 1 from 6:45 pm to 9:30 pm.

We will meet at the Barrie Island Community Hall, 765 East Line Road first. Then travel to John Featherstone’s farm on Barrie Island. Speakers and Topics: Barry Potter, OMAFRA Agriculture Development Advisor: Potential Grass Mixtures. Emily Potter, Beef Farmers of Ontario: Beef North Projects. Megan Van Schaik, OMAFRA Beef Specialist: Managing Beef on Pasture. Christine O’Reilly, OMAFRA Forage and Grazier Specialist: Pasture Renovation Options. Refreshments will be provided at this FREE event. For more information or to RSVP contact Brian Bell at (705) 282-1638 or brian.bell2@ontario.ca

The Species at Risk Farm Incentive Program

The Species at Risk Farm Incentive Program (SARFIP) is back for 2017! Now in its 10th year, SARFIP supports Ontario producers who are enhancing on-farm habitat for species at risk across the province! The Ontario Soil and Crop Improvement Association (OSCIA), with support from Environment and Climate Change Canada and the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry, is pleased to continue to offer this impactful program. With streamlined funding levels and updated application forms—and up to $20,000 available per farm business—it’s easy to benefit more with SARFIP. For more information on eligibility criteria, the application process, and program deadlines, or to sign up to an upcoming EFP workshop in your area, visit the SARFIP page on the OSCIA website at www.ontariosoilcrop.org/osciaprograms/sarfip/ or contact OSCIA directly at 519-826-3035 or SARFIP@ontariosoilcrop.org.