Swimming advisories issued for local beaches

MANITOULIN—The Sudbury District Health Unit (SDHU) has issued swimming advisories for two beaches in Billings Township. The advisories have been issued for Kagawong Village Beach and Maple Ridge Sandy Beach.

As a result of routine water samples exceeding the acceptable bacteriological water quality standards, the SDHU has posted swimming advisory signs to inform the public that the beach water quality is not suitable for recreational use at this time.

A swimming advisory is a precautionary notice that informs the public about specific risks to health and safety.

The health unit will notify the public when the bacterial levels return to acceptable standards for bathing beaches. For information about beach water quality, visit www.sdhu.com.