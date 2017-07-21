R.I.D.E stop leads to drug charges

(LITTLE CURRENT ON) -On July 19, 2017, at 1:11 am, members of the Manitoulin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment were participating in a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (R.I.D.E.) program on Highway #6 in Little Current. The officers stopped a pick-up truck.

The investigation resulted in a 27-year-old male, of Wikwemikong First Nation and a 22-year-old male, of Atikameksheng First Nation being charged with:

Possession of a Schedule II substance- Cannabis Marijuana for the purpose of trafficking (under 3 kgs) contrary to section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA

Both men are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Gore Bay on August 22, 2017.