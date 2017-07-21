Manitoulin quilters’ talents displayed at heritage quilt show

KAGAWONG—It was quilt heaven! A Heritage Quilt Show was held this past weekend as part of the Kagawong Summer Fest celebrations. Barb Bright told the Recorder, “this quilt show is a joint effort of the Gore Bay Happy Quilters and the Island Quilters Guild.”

“We have about 109 quilts on display, ranging from bed size quilts to wall quilts, table runners, bags and smaller items. And keeping in mind this year’s celebrations, we have a display of Canada 150 quilts,” said Ms. Bright.

“In fact some of our quilts are national award winning quilts including one by Myra Tallman,” continued Ms. Bright.

Ms. Tallman, of Mindemoya, took third place in her division at the National Juried Show 2017 Canadian Quilters Association for her Diamonds In My Garden bed quilt. A second quilt, ‘Fractured’ by Jackie White, was also recognized in the competition.

The large number of quilts filled the upstairs area of the Park Centre in Kagawong and St. John’s Anglican Church (also in Kagawong) over the weekend.

“Attendance has been very good,” said Ms. Bright, with just under 400 visitors taking in the show.

There were two Viewers Choice quilts receiving ribbons at the quilt show. One was Myra Tallman’s quilt, Diamonds in My Garden, the winner for the Happy Quilters entries.

The second Viewers Choice Award for the Island Quilters Guild went to the Fibre Arts Group Kagawong, which included Jan Bainbridge, Linda Noe, Nancy Lyne, Charlene Chambers and Barb Bright for their quilt, ‘Kagawong Through the Seasons.’ Photographs of these two quilts will be published in Canadian Quilters Magazine.