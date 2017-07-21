Manitoulin OPP charge two people with stunt driving

(Little Current, ON) -On Sunday, July 16 at 11:13 AM, the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a traffic complaint on Highway #6 in Curtain Township. The motor vehicle in question was observed to be travelling in excess of the posted speed limit.

As a result of the investigation, a 19-year-old female from Espanola, Ontario has been charged with:

Stunt Driving – 50 km over posted speed limit, contrary to section 172(1) of the Highway Traffic Act (HTA).

She will appear before the Gore Bay Provincial Offences Court on October 12, 2017, to answer to her charge. The driver’s vehicle was impounded and her driver’s licence was suspended for a period of seven days.

Several hours later, an officer from the Manitoulin OPP was conducting speed enforcement on Highway #17 in Baldwin Township. A motor vehicle was observed to be travelling in excess of the posted speed limit.

As a result of the investigation, a 23-year-old male from North York has been charged with:

Stunt Driving – 50 km over posted speed limit, contrary to section 172(1) of the Highway Traffic Act (HTA).

He will appear before the Espanola Provincial Offences Court on August 31, 2017, to answer to his charge. The driver’s vehicle was impounded and his driver’s licence was suspended for a period of seven days.

The penalties for driving 50 km/hr or more over the speed limit are as follows:

Immediate 7-day licence suspension and 7-day vehicle impoundment

Upon conviction, $2000 to $10,000 fine, 6 demerit points, up to 6 months jail, up to 2 years licence suspension for a first conviction

Driver’s licence suspension of up to10 years for a second conviction within 10 years

The OPP want to remind all motorists that their safety remains to be our priority. Stunt driving or racing is one of the most serious and reckless forms of aggressive driving, and it puts everyone on the road at serious risk of injury or death.

Manitoulin OPP is committed to keeping the roads and highways safe for everyone